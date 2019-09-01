If you are traveling to the High Country during the fall season, it’s probably in order to spend some quality time outdoors in the splendor of Mother Nature. Camping is a popular and well-loved pastime in the mountains of North Carolina. Bringing the family with you on your camping expeditions is expected, but so too is bringing along your faithful canine companion.
Dogs fit right in at a campsite, but before you bring your pet, it’s best to understand a few important notes.
Water, above all, is key for your own personal health and that of your dogs, as well, as is an ample amount of food. You’ll want to pick up after your dog too as to not disturb your neighbors or those that will inherit your campground after you are gone, so doggie bags are an essential, as is a good strong leash.
Be sure not to forget any medicines that are important to you and your canine independently.
It is important to remember that campgrounds are set up along sites of running water that can potentially be dangerous to a dog, so make sure you know where they are at all times.
Another important factor that needs to be questioned before taking your dog camping is how well-trained it is. A disobedient dog, or one prone to run off, can be more of a nuisance than fun at a campground.
It is also important to ensure that your dog is up to date on all its shots and flea medicines before you let them explore the woods. In order to fully protect from ticks, be sure to groom your dog thoroughly after your trip.
Read all the rules of each campground that you visit, they will have a section on pets that you need to pay attention to. Campgrounds vary on their leniency of pets, but well-trained dogs are encouraged at just about every camp.
