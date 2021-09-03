The only thing that can make the great outdoors better is man’s best friend. Whether tromping through fields or splashing into lakes or creeks, dogs love time outside just as much as their human counterparts.
When preparing for a camping trip, there are a few additional items to add to your pack for your four-legged friend. A doggie first aid kit, which can be found at Boone establishments such as Pet Supplies Plus and the Pet Place, can be bought to make sure you are prepared to care for your dog in case of emergency. Additionally, leave-no-trace practices apply to dogs too, so be sure to bring pick-up bags for your dog to use the bathroom near campsites. While dogs may be used to eating throughout the day, a closed container for food is recommended in the backcountry to ensure no wildlife is attracted to the campsite.
As much as canines love the backcountry, owners must be prepared for all weather conditions. Make sure to monitor your pup throughout hot days and cold evenings and give water, food or blankets as needed to assure their comfort. Dogs can also be great tent-mates at night to keep them safe and comfortable.
While some campsites have breed restrictions, there is a campsite for every pooch in the high country.
