The North Carolina mountains in autumn are praised for their beauty, and if you get the chance to experience them for yourself you will quickly know why. Excluding the occasional storm, the temperature and colors of the mountains could not be better during the fall months. It is truly amazing the shades of color which Mother Nature can produce. The High Country is revered by campers of all experience levels for its beauty, natural spirit and atmosphere of peace and tranquility. For these reasons, setting apart a week or a couple of days of camping is encouraged on the highest level.
Whether you want to backpack the Appalachian Trail or simply sit by a fire for a night, these mountains have what you are looking for.
￼ New River State Park
CampgroundNamed one of the United States National Wild and Scenic Rivers in 1976, the New River is a popular location for recreation water sports, while its banks are speckled with ideal campsites. Kayaks and canoes are available for rent from a number of local river outfitters. The main campground is located at 358 New River State Park Road in Laurel Springs. Call (336) 982-2587 for more information.
￼ Linville Gorge
WildernessLinville Gorge is arguably the most popular camping location in all of the High Country and for good reason. It is located on 30,000 acres of the Pisgah National Forest and is considered by many to be the Grand Canyon of the East.
The canyon drops 2,000 feet toward the Linville River, which provides some incredible views. There are dozens of trails ranging from easy to difficult, providing something for just about everybody.
￼ Grandfather Mountain State ParkThe profile of Grandfather Mountain is well-known across The High Country and the trails surrounding it are popular for those willing to scale some of the areas highest peaks before setting up camp. Visit https://www.ncparks.gov/grandfather-mountain-state-park.
￼ Blue Bear Mountain
CampgroundLocated at 196 Blue Bear Mountain Road in Todd and less than 10 miles from Boone is a location that offers tent camping and RV camping as well as cabin sites on more than 150 acres of natural land. This campground also offers the unique experience of tepee camping. The tepees are each fully furnished, including a queen-sized bed. To learn more call (828) 406-4226.
￼ Buck Hill CampgroundBuck Hill offers family-friendly RV sites equipped with picnic tables and fire pits along 1,600 feet of the North Toe River. The campground also provides hiking trails along 144 acres of wilderness, a lazy river and trout-filled waters. This campground is located at 6401 U.S. 19-E South, Plumtree. For more information call (828) 766-6162.
￼ Down by the River
CampgroundThis Avery County campground offers RV and tent camping. It also has an indoor recreation area and paved roads designed for bike rides. The site is located on the Linville River and is a popular spot to fish for mountain trout. Specifically, the campground is located at 292 River Campground Road, Pineola. For more information call (828) 733-5057.
￼ Flintlock Campground171 Flintlock Campground Drive,
N.C. 105, Boone
(828) 963-5325
Conveniently located in Boone, Flintlock Campground offers quaint cabins, tent sites and full RV hookups to suit every kind of camper. The campground is also located beside a mountain stream. The site offers free Wi-Fi and cable TV.
￼ Grandfather
Campground125 Profile View Road, Banner Elk
(828) 355-4535
Grandfather Campground is located just off N.C. 105, not far from Boone, Blowing Rock, Banner Elk or Beech Mountain. The campground has tent sites and cabins available for rental, and also includes a playground, deluxe bathhouses, picnic tables and fishing.
Fisherman can enjoy a stocked trout pond next door, or try their luck in the Watauga River.
￼ Helton Creek
Campground2145 Helton Road, Grassy Creek
(336) 384-2320
Located minutes from attractions such as the New River, Virginia Creeper Trail and Downtown West Jefferson in Ashe County, Helton Creek Campground is nestled on the banks of a creek and offers tent camping, as well as full RV hookups.
￼ Honey Bear
Campground229 Honey Bear
Campground Road, Boone
(828) 963-4586
Travelers on the Blue Ridge Parkway or N.C. 105 can easily access the Honey Bear Campground in Boone, which offers tent and RV camping, as well as recreation, including fishing and hiking.
￼ Julian Price Park
CampgroundBlue Ridge Parkway, Milepost 297
(828) 963-5911
For a beautiful view by the water, this campsite is located on the Blue Ridge Parkway beside Price Lake. It offers non-electric RV sites and tent sites with access to hiking, fishing, boat rentals and picnic facilities.
Because of its location, this site fills up quickly, especially on holidays. It is wise to call ahead and schedule a reservation.
￼ Boone KOA123 Harmony Mountain Lane, Boone
(828) 264-7250
Located just outside of the Boone town limits off of N.C. 194 toward Meat Camp, the Boone location of the national chain of KOA Campgrounds has tent sites, cabins and full RV hookups.
￼ Raccoon Holler
Campground493 Raccoon Holler Road, Jefferson
(336) 982-2706
Just outside of Glendale Springs in Ashe County and adjacent to the Blue Ridge Parkway, Raccoon Holler Campground is perfect for RV and tent campers who want to enjoy swimming, hiking, canoeing, fishing and community events.
￼ Vanderpool
Campground120 Campground Road, Vilas
(828) 297-3486
Vanderpool is a family-oriented campground for RV and tent campers located only about seven miles outside of Boone. The campground offers Wi-Fi, horseshoes, a beanbag toss, volleyball and other outdoor games amid beautiful scenery.
