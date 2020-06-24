Lots of people like to visit the High Country, and many like to stay in a variety of hotels in the area.
Then there are the folks to prefer who prefer a different way to spend the night.
Camping is a popular way for people to “rough it” when visiting the area. They come by themselves and they come with their families. Sometimes they bring their dogs.
“There are camping and backpacking overnight opportunities abound,” Appalachian State graduate, hiker and businessperson Katy Stough said. “Whether you want to find a place with a view and do some elevation trekking or looking for a river or lakes it’s all right here.”
The area has several trails to keep hikers busy. There are fishing holes, streams and lakes for people who would rather take it easy instead of taking a hike.
“Some of our favorite state parks are Grandfather Mountain State Park,” Stough said. “Also there are places off the (Blue Ridge) Parkway.”
Then there are campgrounds to rest when a day has been done.
A big part of Stough’s time camping is what is done during the day. The trails in some of the campgrounds can keep a family busy. Many camps are set close to the rhododendron plants and as summer goes on, the Appalachian mountains are known for spectacular views during the day and sunsets at the end of the say.
“Usually if we’re trying to see the rhododendron, Price Lake is a good place to see that,” Stough said. “Roan Mountain (Tenn.), which is where the Rhododendron Festival is; we don’t go the weekend of the festival because it’s so crowded, but we go the weekend before or the weekend afterward.”
Stough also recommends taking to the Blue Ridge Parkway. There are overlooks off several exits that provide good viewing opportunities.
“Even if you’re not looking to camp, just on the Parkway, just going off overlooks, one of the great things that Boone has been able to do is become a town that is within nature,” Stough said. “You don’t have to travel very far to feel engulfed in that natural beauty.”
Stough suggests that those who are new to camping, or new to the area, should try campgrounds in the Grandfather Mountain area. Located in Avery County, Grandfather Mountain State Park has places to camp, activities, backpacking, 12 miles of trails, fishing, picnicking, rock climbing and boating and paddling.
“The facilities are easy to get in and out,” Stough said. “It’s also centrally located as far as finding trails and things to do. It’s also right off the highway (Hwy. 221) and has several camping opportunities there.”
To camp outside, it’s a good idea to bring some extras. Each family member should bring one change of clothes; two if young kids are involved.
A towel per family member, some soap, a roll of toilet paper, a flashlight per person, a sleeping bag per person and some padding to go under the sleeping bag is recommended.
A tent is also recommended, as is a camping pillow. There is also cookware that is unique to camping available. Camp chairs, a camp table and a lantern all make camping easier.
“We have six-person tents for rental as well as rental sleeping bags,” Stough said. “The sleeping pads the campgrounds have made aren’t terribly soft, but are not horrible. But if you want a good night’s sleep you’ll need a pad of some sort.”
