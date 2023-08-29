Cabin Creek.jpg

Cabin Creek Bluegrass Band will be playing the final Backstreet Park Concert this Friday at 5 p.m.

 Photo submitted

WEST JEFFERSON — Join the West Jefferson Community Partnership as the Summer Concert Series continues with the music of Cabin Creek Friday, Sept. 1, 5–7 p.m., in the Backstreet Park in West Jefferson. The 2023 Summer Concert Series is in its 12th year of providing music from several genres, sharing a little something for everyone. All concerts are free and open to the public. (In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Farmers Market.)

The Cabin Creek Bluegrass Band will be in the park providing some good old toe-tapping mountain music. Playing in various venues throughout the region, Cabin Creek has a large following and is sure to entertain!

  

