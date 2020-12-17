The High Country offers an exciting variety of outdoor recreational activities through its three ski resorts. Aside from buying or renting all necessary gear to hit the slopes, it is important to dress appropriately for fun in the snow.
Several local shops in the towns of Boone, Foscoe and Banner Elk offer apparel and rent gear as well as shops at the local ski resorts.
Recess Skate & Snow is a locally owned, rider-driven skateboard and snowboard shop. It is located at 1158 NC-105 in Boone and offers a great selection of products from the best quality skate and snow brands.
Shoppers can find skateboards, snowboards, footwear, apparel, outerwear, accessories, snowboard rentals and more. Staff are highly knowledgeable and are dedicated to providing great customer service to those of all ages and levels of involvement. They will help guide shoppers to the right gear to best suit their individual needs for any winter adventure.
J.P. Pardy, who owns Recess with his wife Ashley, provided some tips for staying warm while completing any activities at local ski resorts. He recommends investing in a good pair of wool socks versus cotton socks as they are moisture-wicking.
He stressed the importance of beginning with a good base layer of clothing and adding additional layers as needed, depending on the temperature that day. It is also highly recommended to wear goggles and other protective face gear such as ski masks on days that the resort is making snow or it is snowing outside.
According to Pardy, the shop offers inexpensive options for necessary apparel like insulated, water-resistant pants. This provides affordable choices for families visiting for short amounts of time who want to go tubing, snowboarding or skiing during their trip.
Shoppers can find products within a variety of price ranges from starting tier brands to Gore-Tex waterproof level brands.
Pardy said waterproof items go a long way when shopping for clothing to wear while participating in outdoor winter activities. It is important to bundle up and keep body temperatures up by investing in reliable, insulated and waterproof outerwear such as jackets and pants.
“If the material you’re wearing isn’t very breathable, you can end up sweating and end up getting cold from that,” Pardy said.
Some popular clothing brands appropriate for cold weather available at Recess include 686, Adidas Snowboarding, Airblaster, and Thirty Two.
The store’s winter hours, while resorts are open, are Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. On select winter weekends, the store will be open on Friday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.
For more information about Recess Skate & Snow, available merchandise or to complete online orders, visit the website at www.recessrideshop.com. For additional questions about store items or hours of operation, call the shop at (828) 355-9013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.