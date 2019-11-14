Boy scouts of troop 109

Boy Scouts (left to right) Charlie Stumb, Alex Boubolis and Kenan Snider retire American flags on Veterans Day.

 Photo submitted

On Saturday, Nov. 10, Boy Scouts from Troop 109 participated in a flag retirement ceremony at the Mast Store in Valle Crucis. On this Veterans Day weekend, scouts paid tribute to their country by retiring a number of tattered and worn American and North Carolina flags. According to the BSA Handbook, “A national flag that is worn beyond repair may be burned in a fire. The ceremony should be conducted with dignity and respect and the flag burned completely to ashes.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.