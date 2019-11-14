On Saturday, Nov. 10, Boy Scouts from Troop 109 participated in a flag retirement ceremony at the Mast Store in Valle Crucis. On this Veterans Day weekend, scouts paid tribute to their country by retiring a number of tattered and worn American and North Carolina flags. According to the BSA Handbook, “A national flag that is worn beyond repair may be burned in a fire. The ceremony should be conducted with dignity and respect and the flag burned completely to ashes.”
