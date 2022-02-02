BOONE — Water main breaks temporarily closed streets and even caused boil water advisories in Boone throughout January, but the town’s public works department said this isn’t as uncommon as residents might think.
Although the multiple main breaks, one on Jan. 12 and another on Jan. 25, seem unusual, this winter has actually been a slow season for water line leaks and breaks, according to Boone’s director of public works Rick Miller.
Simply put, Boone has an aging infrastructure that, in reality, all needs to be replaced, Miller said. Pinpointing where issues may arise in the pipes is an inexact science, and Miller said the problems can’t be seen until the pipes are dug up from underground.
“If I could predict where we’ll have water main breaks, I’d be a rich man,” Miller said.
Most years, he said his team at the public works department is responding to more water line leaks than they did this year.
Fixing the water main breaks doesn’t take more money from taxpayers, Miller said. He said part of the water bill residents pay goes toward the water and sewer fund, which helps maintain and fix the water lines.
In the world of public works, aging infrastructure — whether it be bridges, roads or water lines — is a challenge not only in Boone but all across the country, according to Miller. He said that most of Boone’s water pipes were installed in the 1960s, and after 60 years of wear and tear, the pipes can have a few leaks.
Besides age, Miller said that there’s a lot of other reasons water lines can have breaks, including cold weather or pressure. But until crews can get underground and see the pipes, Miller said it’s hard to tell the scale of the issue. Even after seeing the pipes, there’s very little way to diagnose what happened. He said sometimes he can hazard a guess. For example, in the case of the most recent main break on King Street, Miller suspected it may have been due to some previous construction near the pipe.
He said the leaks which require boil water advisories often concern the public more than other water main breaks, and he said that the boil water advisories are required by state law when the water system reaches below a certain amount of pressure, 20 pound-force per square inch.
The boil water advisory gives public works time to test and verify that the water moving through the lines is safe for consumption, because after a water line break there is a chance of backflow bringing contaminants into the water, Miller said.
Miller said to upgrade all the water lines in Boone it would take millions of dollars and plenty of digging and construction, meaning it can’t be done quickly or all at the same time. Miller said that the public works department has a capital improvement plan in place, which it presents to the town council for funding, that looks at projects it would like to complete in the next 5 to 10 years.
For the near future, Miller said the public works department’s big goal is to merge the two water mains that run parallel to King Street into one. An 8-inch inch pipe was put in during the 60s, then a 16 inch was installed around 1985, and Miller said the plan was for the 8 inch pipe to be decommissioned and all services to go to the 16 inch pipe, but that still hasn’t happened.
The project would take an estimated $1.5 to $2 million to complete, Miller said.
“I’ve been here 35 years and I couldn’t dare tell you why we’ve had leaks in certain places,” Miller said, but each new water line break guides the capital investment plan and helps the public work department reconsider and reprioritize which areas are most in need of repairs.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.