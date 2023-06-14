The inaugural Boonerang Music and Arts Festival brought thousands of people to the streets of historic downtown Boone. The success of the 2022 festival showed coordinators the people wanted more — and they delivered. This year, exciting new events, more stages and afterparties are debuting to increase the fun!
A kickoff event at the Appalachian Theatre will start the new festivities on Thursday at 7 p.m. and will feature popular local bands the Kruger Brothers, Jeff Little Trio, and the Burnett Sisters. The event will be an homage to Doc Watson and celebrate his 100 birthday year. This is the only ticketed event of the festival, with ticket prices remaining affordable at less than $25.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country.
