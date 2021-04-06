BOONE — In a March 31 special called meeting, the Boone Town Council unanimously passed a resolution asking the N.C. General Assembly to not adopt House Bill 291 and House Bill 401/Senate Bill 349.
If adopted, HB 291 would set new deadlines for commercial building plan reviews, and HB 401 and SB 349 would transfer local control to the state for local zoning decisions involving residential zoning districts, according to the town of Boone.
The town stated that Boone Town Council adopted a resolution opposing HB 291 and HB 401/SB 349 due to the negative impacts that they would have on the town of Boone and local neighborhoods.
“Through their actions, the Boone Town Council choose to support and protect our community’s neighborhoods and to protect citizens of the town from being forced to subsidize development,” the town stated on April 2.
HB 291 — which is pending in the N.C. General Assembly — would force municipalities to complete an “initial plan review” of commercial development plans initially sealed by a “design professional.” The town stated that the review would be done “without regard to their complexity, deficiencies or impacts of human health and safety” within 15 days, and issue permits within 30 days of the application for development; this would take place unless additional information is requested within the first 15 days and provides that if within the initial 15 day period. If additional information is requested by the town, permits must be granted within 15 days of the submission of additional information or the developer may retain a “third party firm” to review its plans at the expense of the municipality and must issue “all necessary permits” for the development within 72 hours of approval by that third party.
In order to comply with HB 291, the town of Boone stated it would have to “greatly expand” its planning department by hiring additional staff, which would impose an increase in property taxes or a decrease in other services. The town added that HB 291 “unfairly puts the burden on taxpayers to pay for the private development permitting by commercial developers.”
“HB 291 essentially redirects long-extant governmental functions now performed by local governments to protect the public and to allow for the orderly growth of communities through zoning, to private and unspecified engineering or architectural firms who may have conflicts of interest, with no recourse for decisions, which may violate local zoning ordinances,” according to the town of Boone.
HB 401/SB 349 — also pending in the N.C. General Assembly — would require municipalities to allow duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes and townhouses into all residential zones, including all low-density zoning districts, according to the town. This would be for the stated purpose of expanding housing opportunities in towns. The town of Boone stated that SB 349 exempts residential areas in which private restrictive covenants apply, thus differentiating between sub-divisions such as gated communities and the neighborhoods without such protections — which protects “the wealthy by exposing middle and low income residents to incompatible development dictated by state government,” the town stated. SB 349 would essentially eliminate single-family zoning statewide.
Although SB 349 has reportedly been endorsed by “affordable housing” proponents as a way to increase supply and decrease costs, the town states that the bill doesn’t include language about controlling costs.
“While SB 349 hides behind the term ‘affordable housing’ while serving as a radical one-size-fits all approach to zoning, (it) strips the authority of local governments and eliminates input from local residents,” the town stated on April 2.
The town of Boone added that, “history has shown us when low density neighborhoods in Boone have been made available for higher density housing, existing single-family homes have often been demolished to allow more intense types of housing, destroying the character of Boone, which has made it attractive, but also with the unintended result that rental prices have actually increased as low-density housing disappears.”
SB 349 likewise mandates the allowance of “one accessory dwelling,” which can consist of a duplex, on each lot on which there is a single-family residence, circumventing all usual approval processes such as conditional district zoning, and trumping all local parking requirements and utility approval protocols without regard to the impacts of a potential tripling of density.
The town stated that SB 349 has the potential to fundamentally change most neighborhoods in Boone, and accelerate the disruption of the lives of its permanent citizens as “out-of-town investors and AirBnB type operators continue to buy up low density housing stock.”
“SB 349 allows deficient applications to nevertheless vest development rights, undermining the ability of local jurisdictions to react to changes within their communities and by using terms which are undefined and vague, makes expensive future litigation likely to create certainty around the meaning of its terms,” the town stated.
SB 349 would shift financial responsibility for a developer’s attorney’s fees onto the municipality whether or not the town’s decisions have been made in good faith in a manner seeking to protect the common good. Additionally, the bill would prohibit a municipality from examining a traffic impact analysis, which has satisfied the N.C. Department of Transportation, whether or not the municipality believes that the traffic generated by the project “poses a danger to public safety and the ratification by the department is prudent,” according to the town.￼
The town of Boone’s resolution requests that the N.C. General Assembly not adopt HB 291 or SB 349 and for Gov. Roy Cooper to veto the bills if they are passed by the legislature.
More information on HB 291 can be found at www.ncleg.gov/BillLookup/2019/H29. Information on HB 401 can be found at www.ncleg.gov/BillLookup/2019/H401. For information on SB 349, visit www.ncleg.gov/BillLookUp/2021/S349.
