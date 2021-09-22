Willard Watson III’s apprenticeship with North Carolina Arts Council picks up where his grandfather’s legacy left off.
North Carolina Arts Council announced Watson as one of five artist teams to receive the third annual North Carolina Appalachian Folklife Apprenticeship, on Sept. 10.
“The way lot of these Appalachian traditions are passed down, people learn them sitting on the front porch watching somebody,” Watson said. “Knee-to-knee is how they say it, but I didn’t get that.”
Before moving to Boone for college, Watson had no idea of his relation to Willard Watson Sr., famed toymaker, moonshiner and dancer from Deep Gap, N.C. and second cousin of Doc Watson.
Everywhere he went, people were more familiar with his iconic relatives than he was, he said. Luckily, Willard Watson Sr.’s life is well documented.
The discovery was his introduction to the traditional and folk arts of Appalachia and western North Carolina and now, he holds a masters degree in Appalachian Studies from Appalachian State University.
The year-long apprenticeship is made possible through a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council. Though their announcement of this year’s Appalachian Folklife recipients came recently, Watson has been studying the art of flatfoot percussive dance diligently under Rodney Sutton, of the Green Glass Cloggers since July. The style of dance was passed down to Sutton, through Willard Watson Sr. The two have known each other since 2014, but never had an opportunity to learn from one another this way.
“This is very exciting for me to be sharing Willard III’s great-grandpa’s steps with him, Sutton said. “Willard senior was one of my mentor’s and a good friend.”
“The only thing I’m good at that he was known for is story-telling, so this has been one of those things that I need to do,” Watson said. “I need to learn these dance steps.”
Most people, Watson said, know clogging as a high-energy competitive team sport, but in flatfoot dancing both the movements and the stakes are lower. Unlike traditional Irish jigs or the step-teams Watson is more familiar with, flatfoot dancing proved to be much smoother. It’s and low to the ground and typically practiced by only one person.
Watson practices once a week. Sutton travels to Boone weekly, with a portable plank of wood and to teach Willard flatfoot dancing in the style of his great-grandfather.
Sutton said it has been as much of a joy to teach Watson as it was to learn from Willard Watson Sr.
“It’s what I’ve dedicated my whole life to the last forty or so years,” Sutton said.
Watson’s partner, Melissa Edd, has been practicing alongside him and Sutton. Dance is new to them as the pair are used to being a duo in their band Mexican Hot Chocolate.
Watson said it has been exciting to explore this new art form with Edd and she is happy to accompany him on this journey.
“It is a unique opportunity for Willard to connect to his namesake and family heritage alongside Rodney, a skilled dancer and thorough instructor, who learned directly from Willard Sr.,” Edd said. “What a privilege; The experience means so much to Willard.”
Watson balances the apprenticeship with his job at Blowing Rock Art and History Museum. He has served as the Programs & Outreach Director there since 2017.
“These traditional art forms are tools to bring people together. If these are pieces of our culture in the area that are celebrated, maybe we can connect people,” Watson said.
Right now, Watson’s goal is to compete in Appalachian State’s Fiddler’s Convention in February. He will continue to apprentice under Sutton through July 2022.
