The Hunger and Health Coalition is gearing up for its largest fundraisers of the year. This October, the HHC announced two new community events that will help fill the financial void created by COVID-19.
The first is the HHC Fall Blast, a clay shooting competition at the Chetola Sporting Reserve at the Blue Ridge Mountain Club on Oct. 10 and 11. Prize packs and all guns and ammunition will be provided. Team registration is $300, or $75 per person. If you don’t have four team members and want to enter, you can email programshhc@gmail.com.
The second event is Drive-In Movies on Oct. 23 and 30 at 7 p.m. The HHC will be screening two Halloween classics, “Beetlejuice” on Oct. 23 and “Hocus Pocus” on Oct. 30. The event will be held at the Valle Crucis Fairgrounds and admission is $20 per-car.
For more information about these events, visit https://www.hungerandhealthcoalition.com/events.
For everyone who attended last year’s masquerade ball, we hope you’ll join us again and help support our mission by volunteering, donating or sharing our mission with your friends and family. For more information on our programs and ways to get involved, visit our website at hungerandhealthcoalition.com or call us at (828) 262-1628.
