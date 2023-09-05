BOONE — In light of the ongoing and increasing number of fires related to products powered by Lithium-Ion batteries, Boone Fire is offering safety tips to community to prevent fires.
Lithium-Ion batteries store a lot of energy in a small amount of space and are used to power many modern tools, electronics, toys and micro mobility devices. A phone, laptop, hoverboard, E-bike, E-scooter, power tools, remote controlled cars, and portable chargers probably contain Lithium-Ion batteries. Communities around the world are seeing an increase in the number of fires and deaths attributed to lithium-ion batteries and their charging systems. Boone Fire wants to draw attention to the associated risks and share a few good practices for safer use of this type of battery.
