BRPFC grant Community Foundation WNC

Blue Ridge Partnership for Children has received a grant from Community Foundation of Western NC to expand services.

 File photo

AVERY COUNTY — The Blue Ridge Partnership for Children was recently awarded $180,000 through The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina (CFWNC) to continue its work on creating a regional solution for supporting families who want to strengthen their parenting skills through educational classes. The organization’s goal, with this funding, is to build a full continuum of information, education, and support for parents and caregivers across our region.

When parents get the support they need, they have more capacity to give their children positive, nurturing care – even in tough moments. This matters because interactions like these make for capable brains that can confidently take on learning tasks.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.