Encampment tents

Period demonstration and encampment tents cover the grounds of Museum of NC Minerals.

 Photo courtesy National Park Service

SPRUCE PINE — The 32nd annual Overmountain Victory Celebration will be held September 14 to 16 on the grounds of the Museum of North Carolina Minerals at milepost 331 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. This three-day living history encampment commemorates the route local patriots, known as the Overmountain Men, took on their way to the Battle of Kings Mountain in October 1780.

School groups are invited to attend the event on Thursday, Sept. 14, or Friday, Sept. 15, by reservation. Student activities are planned each day from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and groups will rotate every 25 minutes through a series of stations featuring elements of colonial life and the story of the Overmountain Men. To make a reservation for a school group, email blri_info@nps.gov.

  

