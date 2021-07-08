ATLANTA — Just 19 seconds out of first place, Blowing Rock’s Matt McClintock finished at No. 6 among the elite men on July 4 in the U.S. 10k Championships, on an Atlanta course. His time of 29:02 translated to a 4:41 mile pace. More than 24,200 competed in the race, held in conjunction with the Peachtree Road Race Championship sponsored by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper.
McClintock runs for the Blowing Rock-based ZAP Endurance elite running team. He finished three seconds ahead of Galen Rupp, the USA’s top marathoner and one of the foremost U.S. name’s in distance running, who finished at No. 8.
McClintock joined ZAP Endurance in 2016 after earning all-American honors in distance running at Purdue University.
ZAP Endurance teammate Josh Izewski was also among the leaders, finishing at No. 14 among the elite men with a time of 29:38 (4:46 mile pace). Izewski competed collegiately for the University of Florida, where he earned multiple all-SEC honors before joining ZAP. After college, he competed in the world triathlon circuit for three years before joining ZAP to focus on road racing and the marathon.
The U.S. Army’s Sam Chelanga took home top honors, with a time of 28:43.
On the distaff side, ZAP Endurance’s Joanna Thompson finished at No. 14 and teammate Whitney Macon at No. 17 among the elite women.
