BLOWING ROCK — Narrow Path Provisions, another kiosk-based retailer at Southmarke shopping Center in Blowing Rock.
"We are a small gift shop, offering a variety of unique gift items, home decor, beauty products and apparel options," said owner Ashley Dupont. "Most of our offerings focus on mountain life or the Blowing Rock community. That is the basic theme, as well as the outdoors, more generally."
Dupont explained that she and her husband both graduated from Appalachian State in 1994. They were originally from the Charlotte area, near Concord. Ashley studied healthcare administration, which was in the Walker College of Business at that time. She said that her husband was an accounting major.
"We love the High Country. We always have had the dream of moving to this area. Now we own a home in Blue Ridge Mountain Club. We were able to relocate back to the mountains. I was working with my children at their school and my husband works for an energy services company," said Dupont.
Dupont said that she and her now 22-year-old daughter often talked about opening a boutique.
"When we decided to look at Blowing Rock, we decided upon the mountain life theme, including home decor, but stuff around nature and hiking. That is all the stuff that we like to do," she said.
The business is doing well and she has a good variety of customers.
"We have a mixture, although most are tourists. That said, a lot of seasonal residents as well as full-time Blowing Rock residents have shopped here, too."
The choice of Blowing Rock in which to locate their new business was easy.
"This is such a cute town. We also have a neighbor in Blue Ridge Mountain Club who has a shop here, High Country Woodworks. They spoke very positively about the Blowing Rock community and this market. We also have a website, so are doing some of our sales online.
