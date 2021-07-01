WINSTON-SALEM — Although now living in the Winston-Salem area, Macy Pate can still be called Boone and Blowing Rock’s “hometown girl.”
It has been quite a year for the young golfer who cut her teeth at Boone Golf Course and honed her early skills at courses in the area. First, she earned a spot in the 14-15 year old division of the nationally prestigious Drive, Chip & Putt competition, played at Augusta National the weekend before The Masters. She followed that up in May by winning the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A Women’s State Golf Championship at Pinehurst.
And now, within barely a week’s time, she captured the championship titles in the 25th Annual North Carolina Junior Girls Championship at Catawba Country Club in Newton, played June 15-18. On June 21-22, Pate dominated the competition in the 55th Annual Twin States Junior Girls Championship conducted by the Carolinas Golf Association in Shelby at Cleveland Country Club.
And it was in two different formats of competition. The first event was match play against 52 other junior girls qualifiers, the second was stroke play in a field of 74 golfers.
In the latest Shelby event, she dominated the field. Her 9-under for the two rounds of play turned out to be the only score at or under par and her nearest competitor was 12 strokes behind, at +3 over par.
In the match play event, Pate held true to form as the No. 1 seed. Pate advanced to the semifinals where she defeated the No. 28 seed, Nicole Nash of Charlotte. In the other semifinal, No. 10 Sophie Lauture upset the No. 6 seeded Morgan Ketchum of Winston-Salem. In the final against Lauture, Pate found herself down two holes after the front nine, but reeled off birdie after birdie on the back nine to win by three strokes after a birdie on No. 16.
Pate grew up in the High Country while father, Chris Pate, was a landscape designer for the town of Blowing Rock. She is currently a student at Reagan High School in Winston-Salem.
