BLOWING ROCK — Wipe the snowflakes off your windshield, chip the ice off your wiper blades and put a button nose on that snowman. Blowing Rock Winterfest 2022 is right around the corner — like next week, Jan. 27-30.
With a lot of concerns about COVID-19 looming large, much of this year’s edition is “mostly outdoors,” said Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce CEO Charles Hardin.
“Of course we want everything to be fun while raising money for non-profit causes,” said Hardin, “but our No. 1 priority as event organizers is the safety of our our guests and patrons, as well as our staff and volunteers. So our traditionally crowded indoor activities have either been reformatted or replaced by something new. We have some great outdoor activities this year, too.”
Polar Bear PlungeReturning this year is the always popular Polar Bear Plunge, which raises money for Western Youth Network and Hospitality House. More than 100 plungers are expected to jump in the lake for charity — ice and snow be damned! The jumpers pay for the privilege, but hundreds of onlookers usually line the lake shore.
WBTV chief meterologist Al Conklin is the emcee for the Polar Bear Plunge event this year.
Proceeds for this year’sevent go to Western Youth Network and Hospitality House, according to the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerc special events director Suzy Barker.
Ice StrollAn increasingly popular activity during Winterfest in recent years is the Ice Stroll. Patron can pick their own route with which to view the many ice sculptures custom created for sponsoring businesses by Artisan Ice Sculptures of Charlotte. Some are funny, others inspirational or promotional messages. All are beautiful and special. Even better, there is no cost except an invigorating walk up and down Main Street, Park Avenue and Sunset Drive, as well as a short drive north off of U.S. 321, to Mystery Hill.
Check out the graphic added to this article that says where all of the ice sculptures are this year. It is a record number! Use it as a checklist — and be sure to take selfies for sharing on social media!
Be sure to watch Artisan Ice Sculptures in action on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 19, as representatives of the company demonstrate ice carving, from the big tools to the smaller tools for detailing.
Beer GardenBlowing Rock now has its own Winterfest Ale — and it is only available on drought and during Winterfest.
Blowing Rock Brewing gave The Blowing Rocket a peek at the ingredients playing into this unique brew, described as “... a sweet and warming ale, perfect for a snowy weekend in Blowing Rock.” The brew was created especially for the annual celebration of the magic of winter, Winterfest, “...and it pairs beautifully with wood burning fires, spicy chili, and the intoxicating laughter of friends and family,” said the Chamber of Commerce special events director, Suzy Barker.
“The enhancing ingredients that make this ale unique are cinnamon, clove, and dark candy sugar,” said Barker. “This malty, sugar and spice forward brew is available exclusively at Blowing Rock Brewing and the Blowing Rock Winterfest Beer Garden.”
Speaking of beer gardens, sponsored by Speckled Trout Restaurant and Bottle Shop, the Winterfest Beer Garden is back on the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce lawn. Of course you must be 21 to partake, so make sure you have the appropriate and valid photo ID to show when you check in to get your wristband and tokens. In past year’s, this event has proven to be a jolly good time had by all in sampling the large variety of craft beers and micro-brews from around the region.
Silent Auction and RaffleMountain Alliance is again hosting the Silent Auction and Raffle, featuring valuable prizes to be won at the American Legion Building. In the past, more than $20,000 has been raised, thanks to the generosity of the donating vendors or individuals, as well as the enthusiasm of Winterfest participants doing the buying.
WinterWineA couple of new activities are debuting during Winterfest 2022. Among them are the WinterWine Seminars being hosted by The Manor Hotel. Four seminars will be offered, two on Friday (Jan. 28) and two on Saturday (Jan. 29).
The first seminar on Friday will focus on California wines, including of the Napa-Sonoma-Mendocino area on the North Coast, one of the world’s most famous regions for vineyards and vintners. The second seminar on Friday will go around the globe to feature European wines, looking at products from such places as France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, for instance.
The Jan. 29 seminars are both focused on Ravenscroft wine glasses and why different wines are best served in different styles of glasses.
Blowing Rock Art and History MuseumFree admission to BRAHM is just a start to the adventures awaiting inside. Seven galleries, each with exhibits that will inspire or hold you in awe at various artists’ creativity, as well as the ongoing Blowing Rock history exhibit. You can also try your hand at art while sipping on some wine, in their Cork & Canvas workshop — or learn about Black Bears of the Blue Ridge Mountain. Especially for the small fry in town, Storyland pulls some magic from popular children’s picture books.
Snowmaking DemoAs if we didn’t already have enough of the white stuff already, Brad Panovich, the chief meterologist at NBC Charlotte will make some snow and explain the science behind why it forms and falls.
Charcuterie WorkshopCharcuterie — now that is a mouthful, quite literally. Presented by Boone Boards at Bolick & Traditions Pottery on Main Street, this is a FREE workshop featuring Boone Boards, LLC owner Arden Harter. She will share her knowledge of the art of charcuterie, a French term for a branch of cooking devoted to prepared meat products, such as bacon, ham, sausage, terrines, galantines, ballotines, pâtés, and confit, primarily from pork.
Participants can shop a large selection of charcuterie boards’, as well as a wide selection of pottery bowls for serving.
Knifemaking DemonstrationAt McCoy Minerals, a couple of 17-yearold metalsmiths will share their newfound passions, gemstones and metalsmithing, as they fashion knives out of old railroad spikes. They are helping the environment, too, by repurposing the spikes and keeping them out of landfills!
These are just a few of the many features and activities of Blowing Rock Winterfest 2022. Check out the specials at The Speckled Trout, Blue Deer on Main Street, Gideon Ridge, as well as the Oyster Roast at Blowing Rock Market and the fun slate of activities at Mystery Hill, including a tomahawk throwing contest, duck derby and murder mystery, among others.
And don’t forget the “Shop Til You Drop” activity that runs the whole weekend. Check out the stores for their specials and discounts.
Chili ChallengeSimilar to the 2021 format, to avoid the crowded spaces that characterized the event in previous years, the Chili Challenge in 2022 will be centered around five downtown restaurants competing for the coveted recognition as “Best Winterfest Chili.” The five eateries and the nonprofits they are supporting include Hellbenders Bed & Beverage (Blue Ridge Conservancy), Cafe Violette (Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture), Gideon Ridge (Mountain Alliance), Bistro Roca (Watauga Humane Society), and Blowing Rock Ale House (Blowing Rock Art & History Museum).
There are two components to the judging: (1) A panel of select professional judges will go around to each chili offering and score on such criteria as taste, appearance, aroma, consistency, and aftertaste. (2) The “People’s Choice” component is judged by how much money the restaurant gives to their charity, which is influenced by how many customers drop by to sample their product.
Look for the offical Winterfest Guide as an insert in the Jan. 27 edition of The Blowing Rocket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.