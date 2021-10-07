BOONE — Watauga High School celebrated homecoming the week of Sept. 27 with it cumulating in a tailgate before the football game against South Caldwell High School.

Senior Landon Johnson was crowned homecoming king and senior Grace Sears was crowned homecoming queen. Johnson was not in attendance.

Grace Sears

Senior Grace Sears was named homecoming queen on Oct. 1.

Students, teachers, staff and community members all gathered before the game in a tailgate event with fun for everyone.

Homecoming

Assistant Principals Tierra Stark and Rachel Shepherd laugh as they slide down an inflatable slide at WHS homecoming on Oct. 1.

WHS Principal Chris Blanton noted on Twitter after the event that “If anyone wants to know how to throw a homecoming tailgate, I suggest you ask (Brittany Wood) and the WHS StuCo. Wow, huge crowd having a great time. Thanks to the community for coming out.”

Homecoming

{p class=”p1”}Adrienne and Maddie Stumb at the WHS homecoming on Oct. 1.{/p}

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.