BOONE — For the second year in a row, a Watauga High School teacher is a finalist for a national prize.
Erik Mortensen, the WHS automotive class instructor, is one of 61 teachers across the country who are finalists for the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.
The Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is an annual award of more than $1 million given to 18 skilled trades teachers and teacher teams in public high schools across America, according to the organization. Three grand prize winners will receive $100,000, and 15 winners will receive $50,000, with awards to be shared between the winning skilled trades program and the teacher or teacher team.
“I am so excited to be a finalist for the second year in a row,” Mortensen said. “This is my third year trying, and second year in the finals. I feel really good about my chances this year as I have continued to learn about my new career, and what it means to be a CTE teacher.”
Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott mentioned that Mortensen was a finalist at the July 26 Watauga County Board of Education meeting.
“You might recall back to our early days, in the summer of last year as we began to bring students back into school, Mr. Mortensen and the automotive program kind of led the way of the show of what was possible to safely bring students back to school,” Elliott said.
Mortensen said Tierra Stark, a WHS assistant principal and director of the Career and Technical Education Program for WCS, took time to review his essays before he submitted them.
Along with essays, Mortensen also had to submit a video. Mortensen joins three other teachers from North Carolina as a finalist for the prize.
“Again, I am so totally honored to be considered for this a second time in a row,” Mortensen said. “For a lateral entry Auto Mechanic turned teacher to be able to place in the same group as so many talented folks is such a great feeling.”
Winners of the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence prize will be announced in October. More information on the national prize can be found at hftforschoolsprize.org.
