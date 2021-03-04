BLOWING ROCK — During the last decade, many people have been critical of the U.S. Census tabulations for the population of Blowing Rock. In 2010, the official census number came in at 1,241, even though just two years earlier the census estimate was 1,422 full-time residents, according to a 2009 document prepared by Watauga County entitled, “Citizens Plan for Watauga.”
Was that almost 13 percent decline in full-time population real? Several business and civic leaders in Blowing Rock have claimed that the census tally was inaccurate. Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce CEO Charles Hardin recently said as much in a phone interview.
“I have always contended that the 2010 census was not right. It showed us as the only town in Watauga County and this region that declined in population from the census in 2000,” said Hardin. “That is incongruous because it does not reflect our life experience during that decade. In fact, many folks in town thought it was so far off that former town manager Scott Hildebran asked for a re-count. To my knowledge, the recount never happened and the census numbers have remained the same.”
Why is population important? Because, as Hardin pointed out, local, county and state government leaders rely on reports like the 2009 Watauga County plan for making decisions about how to allocate scarce resources.
“Government officials look at trends,” Blowing Rock town manager Fox explained. “Whether elected or appointed, people in government like to plan ahead when investing in infrastructure and services. If a town’s population is growing, they allocate more resources. If the population is declining, the needs may be less.”
Divergent dataWhen it comes to Blowing Rock, as well as other resort communities such as Seven Devils and Beech Mountain, the census population is not even close to being accurate compared to what critics call the “effective population” — even if the census count for year ‘round population is accurate.
“It is no secret that our effective population surges from late spring to late autumn,” said Albert Yount recently in an interview. A member of Blowing Rock’s Board of Commissioners for several years now, Yount explained the phenomenon.
“Before the pandemic,” said Yount, “the vast majority of the homes in Blowing Rock were empty during the wintertime as seasonal residents go back to what they consider to be their primary homes in warmer climates, mostly in the lower elevations of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. The summer heat can get oppressive in those areas, so like they have done for well over a century, folks have second homes in the cooler mountains and Blowing Rock has proven to be a very popular destination for second-home owners, as well as for weekly and weekend tourists.”
City-data.com reports that within Blowing Rock’s town limits there are 2,184 “housing units.” Meaning homes, condominiums and apartment complexes.
Given those numbers, Yount added, “If we make a conservative assumption that the housing units each contain 2.5 residents during what we call ‘the season,’ then the effective population of Blowing Rock is closer to 5,500 from May to November.”
That number does not include the multitude of weekend or weekly visitors to the Blowing Rock area from late spring to late autumn, nor the many folks choosing to rent vacation homes or build seasonal residences outside the town limits.
“There is no scientifically accurate way of estimating the number of town visitors during the course of a year,” said Hardin, “but we are getting closer to understanding the impact that tourism has on Blowing Rock. For instance, there is a concept called, ‘heat mapping.’ From young children to their great grandparents, everyone seems to have a cell phone.”
“Using technology,” Hardin said, “analysts can study how many unique cell phone numbers are active in town at any given time and over specific periods of time. Those numbers are at times astonishing as they reflect the number of people passing through are engaged with an activity in our small town. Maybe they are just passing through. Maybe they are here for the Symphony by the Lake or Art in the Park. Maybe they are here for gem mining at Doc’s Rocks. Maybe they are here for a friend or relative’s wedding. What they are doing is not as important as understanding that they are here.”
Hardin explained that studying the trends in collection of occupancy taxes by lodging establishments goes part of the way in understanding tourism, “But occupancy taxes alone do not account for the many daytrippers who come to the mountains for a few hours, to shop, to see something or someone, or just to get away from their lives down the mountain.”
Since the pandemic started a year ago, the year-round and seasonal populations of Blowing Rock have both swelled.
“Even during the winter,” Yount said, “it has been hard to find a house in Blowing Rock where a car is not in the driveway. What used to be seasonal residents are acting more like full-time residents as they escaped the urban settings of their primary homes. Blowing Rock and the High Country have been viewed as safe havens, where people are less likely to be exposed to COVID-19. Plus, many people have discovered that with the proliferation of high speed broadband into rural counties like Watauga, they can work from just about anywhere.”
For much the same reasons, tourism is up in Blowing Rock, too, adding to the effective population numbers.
“Whether for a few weeks or a few hours,” said Hardin, “during the pandemic people are leaving urban environments where they are more likely to be exposed to people carrying the COVID-19 virus. More people in town for longer periods of time put strains on aging infrastructure, whether streets, water, or sewer. They also increase the demand for government-provided services, whether law enforcement, fire and rescue, trash collection, or emergency ambulance transport in the case of injury, accident, or health condition.”
