BLOWING ROCK — Few people have ever imagined lint collected from a clothes dryer as an artistic medium. Then again, they may not have met Blowing Rock’s Ineke Thomas.
Call Thomas the master recycler, turning other people’s waste products into masterpieces. Crafted just right and combined with other materials, that clothes dryer lint can be fashioned into dark storm clouds on a distant horizon.
This is Thomas’ week to exhibit her fibre art pieces at Edgewood Cottage as a part of the Blowing Rock Historical Society’s Artists in Residence summer series.
And it is fascinating work. Thomas is a multi-tasking magician. While she is talking about clothes dryer lint and Japanese kimonos, she is hard at work dealing with discarded neckties for a next project.
And speaking of kimonos, there is a story to tell about one of her featured pieces in Edgewood Cottage. It is titled, “Defeated,” but really reflects the resurgence of the Japanese nation after falling to the United States and its allies in World War II.
“I started out quilting,” Thomas said. “But then I decided I needed to do something different, something that wouldn’t take up closet space or trunk space like quilts do. My decision was to go with art work that you can hang on the wall. I started out with more traditional pieces of fiber art that could go on a wall, but in the last ten years or so I have been incorporating some ‘weird’ materials. It might be shards of pottery, irregular fiber, sticks and twigs, rustic metals...just about anything that suits my fancy. I love visiting construction sites and finding thrown away items. It might be old rusty nails, for instance.
“For other people, it might be trash but I am always looking for things out there that I can use. These items will be part of a picture that will hang on the wall. I don’t use glue unless I absolutely have to, but then it will be very minimal. Instead, I put my artwork on canvas with invisible thread. (laughing) I can only work on a very bright, sun-shiny day because it is difficult to see the thread.”
Thomas pointed to one picture in which there were a number of reclaimed items: an old washer, a nail, metal ties...
“I do a lot of work with recycled or discarded neckties,” Thomas said in explaining her opening up various neckties on her worktable. “Silk neckties, they will eventually go into more artwork. There may be designs on the ties, but using them I make other designs, like turning stripes into stars or diamonds. Silk ties are preferred.”
(Now if only I could tell the difference between silk and polyester...)
Back to the Japanese kimonos...Thomas crafted “Defeated” out of genuine Japanese kimonos from World War II.
“These fabrics are all Asian silk, from Japan. They were collected by American buyers after the Japanese were defeated in World War II. A lot of the population lost their honor. And along with their honor, many did not find it important to follow their traditional ways of life, in terms of dress. These fabrics used to be silk kimonos. They were bought up by the thousands out in the countryside by American buyers. They then were baled and shipped to the United States. People would buy them by the bale,” said Thomas.
Thomas went on to say that two Blowing Rock artists, Herb Cohen and Jose Augustin Fumero, were in the textile business. They lived out on Artists Alley, off U.S. 221 on the outskirts of Blowing Rock.
“They were selling their home and moving to Charlotte,” Thomas said. “They had a lot of fabric, were going to have a yard sale, but they also knew that I was a quilter. They explained to me that they had leftovers from one of those World War II bales of silk fabric for the traditional Japanese kimonos. I selected what I wanted and have parlayed them into this piece of art, ‘Defeated,’ but there is a hopeful ray of light rising from the darkness of defeat in this piece. The concept of being defeated is what is behind it, but there will eventually be this rise. I have manipulated something here, lighter, to rise into the air and above the defeat.”
With certainty, in the decades to follow Japan rose from the ashes of its World War II defeat into one of the world’s strongest economic powers.
Ineke Thomas and her display of innovative fiber art will be at Edgewood Cottage through Sunday, July 4. The Cottage is open daily and the artist is always present for visitors to interact with during the week they are featured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.