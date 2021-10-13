BLOWING ROCK — Condé Nast Traveler recently announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Westglow Resort & Spa recognized as the No. 9 Spa/Resort in the U.S.
More than 800,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot about the places they can’t wait to return to next. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.
“Westglow is honored to once again be recognized as a top 10 Resort/Spa in the U.S. by the readers of Conde Nast. To be included in this group of nationally renowned resorts is an affirmation of our ongoing pursuit of excellence,” said Bonnie Schaefer, proprietor of the resort.
The 2021 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.
About Westglow
Westglow Resort & Spa is located in the Blue Ridge mountains of NC, a short 10-minute drive from Blowing Rock. Lodging options range from a six bedroom, elegantly restored Greek revival mansion, to a four-bedroom rustic mountain home, to a secluded lodge containing two ¬– one-bedroom suites and one – two-bedroom suite. Lodging may be booked online through VRBO and Airbnb or by calling the resort. Half-day and full-day spa packages are available with lunch included Wednesday through Saturday for full-day packages. For further information and availability please contact Westglow at 800.562.0807 or 828.295.4463.
