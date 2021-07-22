BOONE — Starting July 19, all traffic into Watauga Medical Center and Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center will enter via the new Medical Center Drive, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System announced.
The new, permanent entrance is located right across from the CVS entrance on Deerfield Road.
“We are so pleased that we now have more patient and visitor parking and the improvements will continue; thank you for your patience and understanding while we build,” ARHS posted on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.