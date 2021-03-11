BOONE — Watauga County Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s Home Improvement are partnering to raise awareness of the global need for safe and affordable housing for women during International Women Build Week, March 8-15.
On International Women’s Day on March 8, Habitat and Lowe’s kicked off more than 300 Women Build projects supporting women-led households across the United States, Canada and India to drive awareness and address the need.
Watauga Habitat for Humanity planned to host a virtual event on Wednesday, March 10, called Women Build Trivia Night. To learn more visit appbuildsahome.appstate.edu.
Women have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, from job loss to evictions and foreclosures. According to The National Women’s Law Center, 80 percent of U.S. jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic were held by women. The United Nations has reported that 40 percent of all employed women globally work in the industries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Working women and mothers often shoulder the role of primary caregivers for their family,” said Allison Jennings, Director of Development for Watauga Habitat. “COVID-19 has working moms now bearing the brunt of homeschooling and having to balance work and child care. All parents are the unsung (s)heroes in this crisis, however the pandemic has uniquely affected women as they juggle work and child care.”
Despite the unprecedented challenges women are facing, women often remain on the frontlines of the pandemic as essential workers as well as serving as caretakers within their households, according to Watauga Habitat. Too often those women have to make the difficult decision between maintaining a place to call home and paying for food, health care, child care, education or reliable transportation.
Harvard University’s State of the Nation’s Housing 2020 report stated that 37.1 million U.S. households spent more than 30 percent of their incomes on housing in 2019, including 17.6 million spending more than 50 percent. The effects of the pandemic have further highlighted the need for safe and affordable housing, as 29 percent of renters and 36 percent of homeowners experienced employment income loss between March and September 2020.
This month, Watauga Habitat for Humanity will begin building a home for Sheila Potter in the Meat Camp community. Although she owns her own land, new home construction in Watauga County is often not affordable for a single woman with one income, Watauga Habitat stated. The organization will offer Potter the opportunity to pay for her home with a zero-interest, affordable loan. This home is being built in partnership with App Builds a Home.
Potter’s story is not unique. Every day, millions of women face the challenge of a future without affordable, adequate and stable housing. This issue underscores the importance of the efforts of Habitat and Lowe’s to bring awareness to the issue, as well as a partnership focused on ensuring that more women have access to affordable housing.
Lowe’s and Habitat’s partnership began in 2003. To date, the program has brought together more than 143,000 women volunteers who have built or repaired nearly 6,000 houses, according to Habitat. Lowe’s has committed more than $78 million to support the global housing nonprofit’s efforts, including the Women Build program, International Women Build Week and Habitat’s Neighborhood Revitalization program. The support from Lowe’s for Habitat has helped more than 18,000 Habitat partner families improve their living conditions, Habitat stated.
To learn more or join the conversation, visit habitat.org/womenbuild or follow #BuildHer and #WomenBuild on social media to share and view stories from around the world.
