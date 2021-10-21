The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Watauga County.
Oct. 5
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:48 p.m. on Poplar Grove Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2018 Ford, driven by Isaac Garland, was traveling south on Poplar Grove Road. The Ford ran off the road to the right and struck a guard rail. The Ford then pulled off the roadway. The estimated cost of damage was $3,000 to the Ford, which was considered drivable. No citations were issued.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:57 p.m. on Laurel Creek Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2006 Ford, driven by Charles Claypool, and a 2017 Subaru, driven by Constance Fedele, were traveling east on Laurel Creek Road. The Subaru stopped at the intersection of Laurel Creek Road and U.S. 321. The Ford failed to reduce speed and rear ended the Subaru. After impact, both vehicles were moved to the shoulder. The estimated costs of damages were $1,000 to the Ford and $2,500 to the Subaru. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Claypool was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed.
Oct. 6
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:17 p.m. on Shulls Mill Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2017 Toyota, driven by Justin Eads, was traveling east on Shulls Mill Road. The Toyota left the roadway to the right and collided with a tree, coming to a controlled rest after the impact. The estimated cost of damage was $2,000 to the Toyota, which was not considered drivable. Eads was issued citations for failing to maintain lane control and unsafe tires.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:27 p.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2020 Cadillac, driven by John Womble, was traveling west on U.S. 421 when a deer ran into its path and collided with the vehicle. After the impact, the Cadillac was moved out of the roadway onto the right shoulder. The estimated cost of damage was $9,500 to the Cadillac, which was not considered drivable. No citations were issued.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:36 p.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2008 Dodge, driven by Julianna Reece, was traveling from the N.C. 105 Bypass north onto U.S. 421. The Dodge ran off the road to the right and collided with a ditch before colliding with a sign. After the collision, the Dodge came to a rest off the roadway to the right. The estimated cost of damage was $2,500 to the Dodge, which was considered drivable. Reece was issued a citation for failing to maintain lane control.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:54 p.m. on N.C. 194 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2015 Subaru, driven by Taylor Dollar, was traveling north on N.C. 194 when it left the roadway to the right. The Subaru collided with a ditch and continued on, striking three mailboxes. The Subaru attempted to correct and went into another ditch and overturned. The Subaru came to a rest on the passenger side in a ditch. The estimated cost of damage was $10,000 to the Subaru, which was not considered drivable. Dollar was issued a citation for exceeding safe speeds for conditions.
Oct. 7
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:50 a.m. on Old U.S. 421 South near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2015 Chevrolet, driven by Michael Henry Jr., and a 2008 Subaru, driven by Rex Harmon, were traveling south on Old U.S. 421 South. Both drivers gave alternate versions of what happened, each saying the other driver swerved into them. After the impact, both vehicles were moved out of the roadway by the drivers. The estimated costs of damages were $500 to the Chevrolet and $1,000 to the Subaru. No citations were issued.
Oct. 8
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:46 p.m. on Eastview Drive near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2007 Mitsubishi, driven by Michael Moscosa, was traveling east on Eastview Drive. The Mitsubishi exceeded a safe speed and ran off the roadway to the right, colliding with a tree. After the collision, the Mitsubishi came to a rest against the tree. The estimated cost of damage was $7,500 to the Mitsubishi, which was not considered drivable. Moscosa was issued a citation for exceeding safe speeds.
Oct. 10
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:38 p.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2018 Ford, driven by Weiqun Chen, and a 2020 Ford, driven by Jonathan Miller, were traveling south on U.S. 421. The 2018 Ford was making a right turn from the left lane and struck the 2020 Ford. Both vehicles came to a rest in the roadway. The estimated costs of damages were $6,000 to the 2018 Ford and $8,000 to the 2020 Ford. Neither vehicle was considered drivable. Chen was issued a citation for improper turning at an intersection.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4 p.m. on N.C. 105 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2017 Chevrolet, driven by Jill Taylor, and a 2019 Subaru, driven by Brian Juneau, were traveling north on N.C. 15. The Subaru was stopped in the travel lane and the Chevrolet failed to reduce speed, colliding with the Subaru. Both vehicles came to a controlled rest after the impact. The estimated costs of damages were none to the Chevrolet and $250 to the Subaru. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Taylor was issued citations for failing to reduce speed, displaying an expired registration and expired inspection.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2008 Chevrolet, driven by Kristin Newberry, was traveling north on U.S. 421. The Chevrolet ran off the road to the right and collided with the embankment. After the collision, the Chevrolet came to a rest off the roadway to the right. The estimated cost of damage was $4,000 to the Chevrolet, which was not considered drivable. Newberry was issued citations for driving while impaired and failing to maintain lane control.
Oct. 11
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:38 a.m. on Hopewell Church Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2000 Pontiac, driven by Joseph Greer, was traveling west on Hopewell Church Road when it crossed the center line and ran off the road to the left. The Pontiac then struck a ditch, where it came to a rest. The estimated cost of damage was $1,000 to the Pontiac, which was not considered drivable. Greer was issued a citation for failing to maintain lane control.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:18 p.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2015 Jeep, driven by Donald Harley III, was making a right turn from the N.C. 105 Bypass to travel southeast on U.S. 421 to an immediate left onto Hodges Gap Road. A 20015 Yamaha, driven by Scott Schmidt, was traveling southeast on U.S. 421. The Jeep failed to yield and collided with the Yamaha. Both vehicles came to a controlled rest after the impact. The estimated costs of damages were $300 to the Jeep and $500 to the Yamaha. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Harley was issued a citation for failing to yield the right of way.
Oct. 12
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:57 a.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2000 GMC, driven by Edward Woodring, was traveling south on U.S. 421 after turning left from Roby Eggers Road. A 2020 Toyota, driven by Susheel Kumar, was traveling north on U.S. 421. The Toyota crossed the center line and was struck by the GMC. The GMC came to a rest in the roadway, while the Toyota ran off the road to the left and struck a fence. The estimated costs of damages were $6,000 to the GMC and $6,000 to the Toyota. Neither vehicle was considered drivable. Woodring was issued a citation for failing to yield.
