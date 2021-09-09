The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Watauga County.
Aug. 25
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:54 a.m. on U.S. 321 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2017 Ford, driven by Daniel Dellinger, was traveling south on U.S. 321. A 2020 GMC, driven by Savannah Mitchell, was traveling north on U.S. 321. The GMC crossed the double centerline in a curve, traveling into the southbound lane and collided with the Ford. After impact, the Ford spun around, coming to rest in the southbound lane facing north. The GMC came to rest north from the area of impact in the southbound lane facing north. The estimated costs of damage was $9,500 to the Ford and $15,000 to the GMC. Neither vehicle was considered drivable. Mitchell was issued a citation for driving left of center.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:44 p.m. in the public vehicular area of 378 N.C. 105 Bypass near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2010 Volvo was parked facing west in the PVA of 378 N.C. 105 bypass. A 2018 Ford, driven by Bitha Pardue, attempted to back and collided with the Volvo. After the collision, the Ford and the Volvo came to a rest in the PVA. The estimated costs of damage were $1,500 to the Ford and $2,500 to the Volvo. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Pardue was issued a citation for improper backing.
Aug. 26
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:02 p.m. on Dogwood Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2011 Toyota, driven by Stephen Squires, was traveling west on Dogwood Road. The Toyota left the roadway to the right and collided with a rock wall. The Toyota then crossed the centerline and ran off the road to the left, coming to rest on a curb. The estimated cost of damage was $2,500 to the Toyota, which was considered drivable. No citations were issued.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:34 p.m. on Bamboo Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2016 Mazda, driven by China Redmond, was traveling south on Bamboo Road. A deer entered the roadway. The Mazda collided with the deer and came to a controlled rest after impact. The estimated cost of damage was $800 to the Mazda, which was considered drivable. No citations were issued.
Aug. 27
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 6 p.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2015 Nissan, driven by Michael Coady, was making a left turn from Oak Grove Road onto U.S. 421 to travel east. A 2014 Dodge, driven by John Ellis, was traveling west on U.S. 421. The Nissan failed to yield and collided with the Didge. Both vehicles came to a controlled rest after impact. The estimated costs of damages were $1,500 to the Nissan and $1,000 to the Dodge. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Coady was issued a citation for failing to yield at a stop sign.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:19 p.m. on U.S. 421 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2000 Subaru, driven by Grace Presnell, was traveling east on U.S. 421. An unknown vehicle made a left turn from Bamboo Road traveling west on U.S. 421. The unknown vehicle collided with the Subaru. The Subaru came to a controlled rest after impact. The unknown vehicle fled the scene. The estimated cost of damage was $750 to the Subaru, which was considered drivable. No citations were issued.
Aug. 28
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 321 near Boone. According to the wreck report, a a 2000 Nissan, driven by Phoenix Salyers, and a 2016 Toyota, driven by Linda Stewart, were both traveling south on U.S. 321. The Toyota slowed for traffic ahead. The Nissan failed to reduce speed for traffic ahead and collided with the Toyota. After the collision, the Nissan and the Toyota moved to a nearby parking area and stopped. The estimated costs of damage were $3,500 to the Nissan and $2,500 to the Toyota. The Nissan was not considered drivable. Salyers was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed and not having liability insurance.
Aug. 29
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:55 p.m. on Access Road near Boone. According to the wreck report, a 2018 Kia, driven by Walker Cress, and a 2012 Nissan, driven by Alexis Preiss, were traveling north on Access Road. The Nissan stopped at a stop sign to make a right turn onto U.S. 421. The Kia failed to see before starting and collided with the Nissan. Both vehicles came to a controlled rest after impact. The estimated costs of damages were $400 to the Kia and $400 to the Nissan. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Cress was issued a citation for unsafe movement.
