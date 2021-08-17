WATAUGA — As Watauga County Schools prepared to welcome back students on Monday, Aug. 16, teachers and staff came together to celebrate the system’s annual convocation ceremony on Aug. 10.
Held at Watauga High School, convocation gives new and returning teachers a chance to meet and connect with community partners, attend health screenings and a benefits fair and prepare to start the new school year together.
The ceremony was host to three speakers who addressed the convocation’s theme, “Stronger Together,” Watauga County Board of Education Chairman Gary Childers, Principal of the Year Patty Buckner from Parkway and WCS Teacher of the Year Misty Hyler from Hardin Park.
Superintendent Scott Elliott said that convocation was an opportunity to bring teachers and staff from all over Watauga together to allow them to start the school year from a place of unity. He said convocation serves as a reminder of the deepest motivations behind the profession of teaching and the ability teachers have to empower students and others.
More than 700 Watauga County Schools teachers, staff and other employees were in attendance.
During convocation, Elliott also presented the Servant’s Heart Award to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. The award is presented by the Watauga Board of Education to a teacher, staff or community member who provides exemplary service to the school community.
Elliott thanked Sheriff Len Hagaman, who accepted the award on behalf of the Sheriff’s Department. Elliott said Watauga County Schools is served in so many important ways by the work of law enforcement — both by School Resource Officers and other ways by officers across the county each day.
“We value our law enforcement officers so highly,” Elliott said. “Our work would not be possible without the dedicated police officers who work so hard to keep us and our schools safe.”
Watauga County Schools had their first day of classes for students on Aug. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.