The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, limited food service facilities and educational food service facilities are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, elderly nutrition facilities and public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year, year-round swimming pools are inspected twice per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Feb. 25
Booneshine Brewing Company, located at 465 Industrial Park Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Booneshine Brewing Company received a 96 in each of its previous two inspections.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, located at 1787 Blowing Rock Road, Suite A, in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for a vape in the kitchen, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for improperly dried pans, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Chipotle Mexican Grill received a 93 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Egg Rollin, located at 278 Shoppes on the Parkway in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled toxic substances, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Egg Rollin received a 96 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Jimmy John’s Blowing Rock Road No. 1282, located at 1778 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Jimmy John’s Blowing Rock Road No. 1282 received a 94.5 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
Super 8 breakfast, located at 2419 N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The limited food facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness.
Feb. 28
The Cardinal, located at 1711 N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Cardinal received a 96.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Quality Inn and Suites pool, located at 840 E. King St. in Boone, received 20 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received six demerit points for water being too hot, four demerit points for a missing weir, two demerit points for a loose ladder, four demerit points for chipped paint on the decks, two demerit points for water in the equipment room and two demerit points for a missing backflow preventer. Quality Inn and Suites pool received 56 and 14 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
March 1
ASU Rivers Street Café, located at 480 Rivers St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The educational food service facility received a one-point demerit for unsafe food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled toxic substances, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. ASU Rivers Street Café received a 95 in each of its previous two inspections.
Elevation 3333, located at 208-A Faculty St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Elevation 3333 received an 87 and a 92 in its previous two inspections.
Hungry Howie’s Pizza, located at 668 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Hungry Howie’s Pizza received a 95.5 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
Lost Province Brewing Company, located at 130 N. Depot St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils. Lost Province Brewing Company received a 98 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
The Pedalin’ Pig Boone, located at 2968 A N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Pedalin’ Pig Boone received a 90 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
March 2
Deer Valley indoor pool, located at 507 Bamboo Road in Boone, received 18 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for needed pool maintenance, four demerit points for improper depth markings, two demerit points for a cracked ladder, six demerit points for a missing emergency phone sign and two demerit points for water in the equipment room. Deer Valley indoor pool received 16 and 24 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Fairfield Inn pool, located at 2060 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received 30 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, six demerit points for a missing drain screw, four demerit points for missing weirs, two demerit points for improper ladder clearance, six demerit points for the throw rope being too long, four demerit points for a deck chip and four demerit points for a stuck flow meter. Fairfield Inn pool received eight and 24 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Valle Crucis School lunchroom, located at 2998 Broadstone Road in Valle Crucis, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The public school lunchroom received a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Valle Crucis School lunchroom received a 99 and a 99.5 in its previous two inspections.
Vidalia, located at 831 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Vidalia received a 97 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Watauga Project on Aging, located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The elderly nutrition facility received a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Watauga Project on Aging received a 98.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
March 3
ASU Sanford Commons, located at 480 Rivers St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The educational food service facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for using improper cooling times, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. ASU Sanford Commons received a 93 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Basil’s Fresh Pasta, located at 246 Wilson Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Basil’s Fresh Pasta received a 93 in each of its previous two inspections.
