BOONE – The Watauga Arts Council is transitioning into a more active role in the community to “foster a thriving, diverse and vibrant creative community through arts advocacy, education, support and inspiration.”
WAC was formed in 1981 by a group of residents who loved the arts and wanted to protect Appalachian culture and craft. The intention was to cultivate a love of community, tradition and artistry through activities and events that provided education and artist support.
Now, 40 years later, WAC remains committed to sharing and supporting community art and providing opportunities for education and creativity to the High Country. Under new leadership, Executive Director Amber Bateman hopes to engage the community more by working with local leaders, businesses, nonprofits, arts organizations and artists to “engrain the arts into the fiber of (the) community.”
“We’re trying to get out of this stagnant sort of existence and move more into more active service. We want the arts to be exciting and have more presence here. The arts can enhance the local economy and enrich the experiences of residents and visitors. We want people who come to Watauga County to feel our creative spirit. The arts community needs a cohesive voice,” said Bateman. “Our work is turning more into advocacy than we realized. We are just making sure that we’re at the table of city and county planning so that the arts are being represented and considered.”
Bateman shared the importance of systemic changes in the community. She believes that a community that is more accessible for artists will encourage more arts jobs, creativity and art tourism.
WAC is currently working on an arts map and Online Arts Guide — two tools that will act as a hub for finding arts-related events, shopping, specific artists, creative services, musicians, and more. “We think this will be a valuable tool for our artists and an incredible resource for our art-loving community, “states Bateman. More info is coming soon about this exciting new endeavor.
In addition to these larger projects, Watauga Arts Council is also working to improve its services through its location on Shadowline Drive.
“We want to help support artists in their professional development. We want artists to have the tools they need to succeed,” Bateman said. “If we can provide some basic tools and prevent artists from purchasing items they may only use occasionally; we can give them a leg up. We want to help them pivot to a digital world as we continue to wade through the obstacles incurred because of the pandemic.”
WAC is repurposing rooms in their building at Shadowline Drive to hold resources for artists, including a computer, printer, and a digital imaging studio for professional development. The digital imaging studio will allow artists to take pictures of their work for self-promotion without investing in expensive equipment. Photographers can use the room for projects as well. WAC is seeking donations of equipment and tools that may benefit our creative community at the resource center.
The council offers weekly classes for youth and adults, and Bateman shares that their mission is to provide more diverse courses in the future.
“Over the next few years, we hope to improve our youth programming. I would love to see more arts programming for youth and teens. If you’re not in a sport or a church youth group, there are not too many other structures outside of school for youth to engage with one another. What better than the arts?! It’s so diverse in expression and medium, there is something for everyone,” said Bateman.
WAC is also working with the community to provide rich arts experiences. Residents can look forward to summer concerts at the Daniel Boone Gardens, Boonerang Outdoor Music and Art festival, summer camps, Buskers fest and more.
Bateman shares the organization’s gratitude for the community partnerships.
“I am so thankful for all the community leaders and community partners who have welcomed us with open arms,” said Bateman. “It feels like people have been waiting for this. They’ve known the arts have needed representation and a seat at the table, so we’re excited about to see where these partnerships will take us.”
For more information or to donate to WAC, visit www.watauga-arts.org.
