BOONE — W.A.M.Y. Community Action announces the hiring of Allison Jennings, CFRE as their new Director of Development, effective July 12.
In her role, Jennings will direct events and expand fundraising efforts.
“We are so excited to welcome Allison into our W.A.M.Y. Community Action family as our new Director of Development,” said Executive Director Melissa Soto. “Allison will be a great partner in strengthening the culture of giving for W.A.M.Y. and raising the funds needed to support and expand our programs in the years ahead.”
Jennings has extensive experience working in the nonprofit sector and recently served as the Resource Development Director for Watauga County Habitat for Humanity and was formerly the Food and Nutrition Coordinator for Hospitality House of Northwest NC. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for Quiet Givers. In September 2020, CFRE International named Jennings a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE).
Individuals granted the CFRE credential have met a series of standards set by CFRE International which include tenure in the profession, education and demonstrated fundraising achievement. They have also passed a rigorous written examination testing the knowledge, skills and abilities required of a fundraising executive, and have agreed to uphold Accountability Standards and the Donor Bill of Rights.
“I am beyond excited and honored to be joining the extraordinary team that makes up the staff and board of directors of W.A.M.Y. Community Action,” said Jennings. “We have an opportunity to provide our disadvantaged neighbors the support and tools they need to become self-sufficient. I look forward to heading up the team that will work to ensure W.A.M.Y.’s mission is supported with the necessary resources.”
About W.A.M.Y. Community Action
W.A.M.Y. (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey counties) has been working in the four-county area since 1964 helping families overcome poverty and become self-sufficient. W.A.M.Y.’s programs are designed to reduce dependency on public assistance and promote independence. The agency’s mission is to partner with families and communities to provide disadvantaged families the support they need to become self-sufficient. To learn more, visit wamycommunityaction.org.
WAMY’s programs include:
- Family development: Improving education, income and quality of life
- Housing and energy: Making families warmer, safer and healthier
- Youth development: Educating and inspiring youth in the community
- Food and nutrition: Making healthy food available to everyone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.