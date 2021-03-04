BLOWING ROCK — Approximately 30 business and civic leaders turned out Feb. 25 for the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremonies of Village Pharmacy in the Tanger Outlet Mall.
Although relocating from the pharmacy’s previous location at The Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge, the change in scenery for the subsidiary of Boone Drugs is also part of the evolving business strategy the Tanger shopping center is pursuing in Blowing Rock.
In an earlier interview with the outlet center’s general manager, Ronnie Marks explained a shift geared to bringing more everyday-type shoppers to the mall, including local businesses like Village Pharmacy. Historically, Tanger’s shopping centers have featured outlets for large, brand-name manufacturers to distribute seconds and unsold inventory from more traditional retail stores.
Many of the people on hand to celebrate the ribbon-cutting were in a celebratory mood, to be sure, because most were already customers of Village Pharmacy at its old location.
“They have a great selection of items in the store that you might not find in a pharmacy serving a different town,” said Suzy Barker, events coordinator for the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
“I was impressed with the merchandise in their store that is geared toward tourists,” said Kim Rogers of Jenkins Realtors. “Toys, games, books, and if you need some batteries for your flashlight, well they have those, too, along with some Blowing Rock memorabilia. And they have guidebooks for a lot of the trails in the area, too.”
“Ample parking is a plus,” said Chamber of Commerce CEO Charles Hardin, “and this location is much more accessible.”
