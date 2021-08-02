BLOWING ROCK — Horse show trainers are a special breed and Vick Russell's family pedigree in North Carolina dates back to 1720. He is a third generation equestrian trainer who still rides, competitively, even though he has two more generations already following him.
"I am a trainer. I train both hunters and jumpers. I have six children and four of them are professional horsemen. They all ride, including their wives. In fact, I have two sons and a daughter-in-law riding in the grand prix event this afternoon," said Russell.
His family was among the early settlers in western North Carolina, coming from Europe.
"My family is from North Carolina, arriving in 1720. They built Fort Russell, right at the base of Lake Lure. They fought at King's Mountain. They fought for the Confederacy. I am a disabled veteran from the Vietnam War and a decorated soldier. We are proud to be North Carolinians," he said.
Russell was clear about the changes he has seen in the Blowing Rock Horse Show.
"I have been coming here since 1961," he said. "The biggest changes I see is that there are a lot more divisions and it is more popular with local people. The hunters showing here now are some of the best in the country and I am fortunate enough to have some of them.
"My kids are now off doing their own things. They have their own farms and run their own places. Two of them are with me. One of the older ones, Lincoln Russell, just came home after spending five years in New York to help me. His girlfriend is the manager of my farm. He is 46. I have a 56-year old in Orlando, Florida, where he and his wife run a 40-stall barn there. My youngest son is now in Wisconsin, but he is here this week in Blowing Rock."
When it comes to Blowing Rock, few trainers have meant as much or more than Vick Russell.
"I started over half of the professionals that are here this week," he said. "Right now, I am training primarily for the Fishers, who have ten show horses. Christina Fisher has been champion and reserve champion here in different classes, and she has been national champion seven years in a row."
For someone with sixty years of participating in the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show, there are bound to be some good memories.
"I think one of my favorite stories is about L.P. Tate, who was L.M. Tate's son. L.P. passed away a few years ago but he was one of my closest friends. We knew him as 'June Bug.' When we got older, we weren't allowed to call him that. He is the one whose picture you might have seen jumping a horse over a car.
"I was the coach for the Puerto Rican team and I brought them here to Blowing Rock, to get ready for the Young Riders Championship of North America. We were all riding in it. L.P. was 57 years old then. I thought he was ancient. I wondered why that old man was doing still riding, but he came in here to Blowing Rock and beat us all. I have a different perspective now, of course. I will be 74 next month and I am still riding, too! But it really got us, the Puerto Rican team and I, when L.P. smoked us! He not only beat the Puerto Rican team, but he beat me, beat my brother — who was a great World Cup rider — and all of the young riders."
Russell said that his family has been in the horse business for over a century.
"I live in Polk County, just four miles from the new showgrounds in Tryon. Polk is the county that my family settled in, in 1720. So I have a lot of cousins. Not all of them are horse people, but we were at a show one time and there were 41 Russells entered in the show. Here this week we have two sons riding, two daughter-in-laws riding, a granddaughter in the 'lead line' class, and me. Three generations."
Russell said that the horse industry is the largest industry in Polk County. The Tryon Equestrian Center, he said, employs a lot of people
"It has helped a lot of local people a great deal by putting them to work," he said.
To offer a perspective of how prominent the horse industry is in Polk County and the surrounding area, Russell said that there are more than a thousand horse farms in that immediate area.
"I live just three miles from the South Carolina state line. We have Spartanburg County and Greenville County in South Carolina and Polk County in North Carolina, all touching together there. I wouldn't know how to count all of the horse farms in our area."
Russell offered an interesting perspective for what the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show means to its participants.
"Years ago, all North Carolina horse people came here for the whole summer. That is when the Tate family started this show. They would bring their horses and their wives and children would stay in their summer homes for the entire season. The men would make trips back down the mountain from time to time to take care of their businesses. They would go to work during the week and come back for the weekends," said Russell.
"You have to understand the circumstances of what they went through. For example, I just finished up six weeks of horse show down the mountain and the last two weeks were 95 degrees Fahrenheit. That is hard on us, the trainers and riders, but it is also hard on the horses. So this is kind of a vacation for my family, just as it is for others who come here.
"There are a lot of us who have grown up together here and we don't always get to see each other or if we see each other, we don't get to spend time. Here, we all bring our families. Jack Towle, Johnny Barker, we missed a lot of our good friends because they died this year. Like Ken Wheeler, who was a great friend who lived a magnificent life. He and his wife, Sally, were the royal family of the horse industry. Their two sons are here, with their grandchildren.
"We lost Frank Willard this year, too. Frank and I were children together. There are a lot of us who grew up together and are lifetime business associates. Some of our fathers worked for each other's great grandfathers. We are all a family.
"None of us have done anything but horses," said Russell. "My father and even his grandfather before him. We have been horse people for 150 years. My great grandfather imported horses from Oklahoma in the late 1800s and early 1900s. My grandmother used to tell me stories of how they went to Oklahoma in a covered wagon, camping out by the rivers and such. Back in those days, of course, if you were going to travel to Oklahoma you didn't have many choices except to go by covered wagon. Those were the motor homes of the day. Now I drive a bus!"
When asked about the impact on the industry to have Bruce Springsteen's daughter qualify for the U.S. Olympic team, Russell didn't hesitate.
"This is an industry that doesn't judge anybody by their wallet. I don't care how much money you pay for a horse or what else you do, but the wealthy families have to ride. They have to be dedicated. They have to ride and compete. My family was poor, but they worked for people with money. Some of the most reputable people in the world come to this horse show in Blowing Rock. I have never known a family like the Wheeler or the Busch family. They have been so generous to everyone. We honored the Wheelers as the king and queen of our industry. Their grand children are riding here and, believe me, they are riders. I have sold them horses and they weren't necessarily easy horses. But they created champions with them. Everyone has to work.
"What I noticed about the Wheelers is that they didn't choose anyone by the size of their wallet. If you are a good person, work hard and do well, they were good, generous people. There are so many people here at this horse show that I have so much respect for. Even some of the grooms. I have known their fathers. They are good people. They are proud to be a groom. They are making a living for their families and they are living well. Everybody is treated the same, which is what I like about all of this," said Russell.
Russell said he does 40 horse shows each year.
"I never seem to stop."
Over 60 years, the longtime rider and trainer has owned, trained, and ridden a lot of horses.
"I have had two favorite horses. One was named Ly-nard. When I bought him, his name was Lynard Skynard, so I changed his name. I was still showing when he jumped at the American Invitational. I owned him. He jumped the American Gold Cup. He was champion of the Florida circuit and I named my farm after him," said Russell.
"Then I had one called Beautica. I bought it for my wife, who had cancer. I had run out of horses and my wife said, 'Beauty' — that's what we called her — is beautiful. She gave her to me. My wife said, 'I think she can jump, Vick. You can have her.' It makes me cry to think about it, but she Beautica to me and the horse jumped the biggest courses in this country with me. She was gorgeous. Everyone always wanted to buy her as a hunter. She could jump five foot three. Never stopped at a jump. She did everything. She passed away two years ago, right after my wife died," said Russell.
"Those two horses were the best minded. They never gave up and were with us every step of the way. It didn't matter how big the jumps were, those two horses never stopped at a jump. They made us champions and the prize money from them gave us enough money for all of our children to ride and show. And back then, with six kids we had a whole houseful of children and all of them had horses. That was expensive for us to keep up as just a working family," Russell said.
The veteran equestrian professional has seen a lot in the industry since 1961.
"At one time, the youngest horse on the U.S. Olympic team was 18 years old," he said. "That is not so common today. Nowadays, it may be the synthetic footing being used on the courses — they use natural footing here in Blowing Rock — but it seems to be hurting our horses and we have to do something about it. We don't get our boots dirty and rain doesn't affect it, but I think now we are coming to a conclusion like the racehorse people did, that synthetic footing may not be healthy for the horses.."
Russell said that the horses do not last as long.
"Nowadays, a 13-14 year old horse is old. Fifteen years ago, a 13-14 year old horse was not yet in their prime."
Training a horse is a long-term investment.
"I don't even break my horses until they are three years old," said Russell. "They don't have a rider until three, and I start to jump them at four, over low hurdles. At five I start to jump them up a little bit. At six and seven, the jumpers are starting to jump four-feet, three inches, and the hunters are starting to jump three-feet, six inches. It is at eight and nine years old that they start to mature and we can start them jumping at the heights where we want them. Whereas several years ago a horse was in their prime at 18 years old, today I would say they are in their prime at about ten years old."
Asked to explain the difference between a hunter and a jumper for the neophyte horse show enthusiast, Russell was descriptive.
"I would say that a hunter is like a figure skater, who is judged on style, beauty, quietness in how they perform. The jumpers are judged solely on leaving the jumps up and not knocking the rails down, and how fast they do it."
