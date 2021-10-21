BLOWING ROCK — Water service to all Blowing Rock residences and business has returned to normal, according to Public Works Director Matt Blackburn.
"All of the tests came back perfect," said Blackburn on Saturday morning, Sept. 23. "The repairs have been completed and all services restored."
