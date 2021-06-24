BLOWING ROCK — About the only thing missing from the old jade statue of Buddha carrying bags of gold and riding on a tortoise is a promise of world peace.
Thanks to a generous gift from an anonymous donor, the Blowing Rock Women’s Club has the item — authenticated and appraised earlier this month at $5,000 — up for silent auction to raise money for college scholarships.
At 17 inches long, 10.5 inches tall, and six inches wide, the vintage jade statue is a centerpiece, to be sure. The jade gemstone from which it has been carved was sourced to the Tien Shan Mountains of Central Asia by Randy McCoy, PGA CGG, owner of McCoy Minerals, Inc., 537 Main Street, Blowing Rock. The statue weighs a hefty 11.20 pounds. Its color is described as “Milky Green with Iron Staining and lighter splotches” and its clarity identified as Opaque.
McCoy estimates the item dates back to the early to middle 1930s. The carving style is described as “Old World Chinese Style with fine detail.”
Fine detail, to be sure, if not more aptly described as “intricate.”
In his appraisal certificate, McCoy says, “The Buddha riding on the Tortoise, which signifies the Universe, bringing the owner of the statue bags of gold, which signifies Wealth, while carrying a gourd, signifying Luck. Riding upon the bags of gold are two children bringing the statue owner the gifts of youth and longevity.”
The women’s club social media and publicity chair, Ann Rhyne, said that when the club received the donation, they didn’t really know what to make of it or how much it might be worth.
“We really had no idea what its value is,” said Rhyne. “We certainly were surprised when it came back that high. It really is a beautiful piece. I could see it on a fireplace mantle, as a centerpiece for a dining room table, or even a coffee table.”
The Blowing Rock Women’s Club is conducting a limited time silent auction.
“We have a reserve amount for this piece,” said Rhyne, “which of course we are not going to reveal ahead of time, but if the highest bid comes in above that amount, it will be sold.
Bid can be submitted in one of three ways:
1. By private message on the Blowing Rock Women’s Club Facebook page
2. By email to brwomensclub@aol.com
3. By filling out a bid form at the Village Thrift store on Valley Blvd., next to Woodlands BBQ. The store is open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We are excited by the potential support for our scholarship program that this piece represents. The donor had no idea of its value so we felt obligated to tell her and give her an opportunity to keep it. But this generous lady understands the importance of education, first and foremost. She value our mission. And so she was elated at the funds that it might contribute to our scholarship fund.”
In the spring of 2021, the Blowing Rock Women’s Club distributed $55,000 in college scholarships to deserving students who attended Blowing Rock School and Watauga High School, reported Rhyne.
McCoy’s certification report adds, “AGL expert examination via email and phone conversation states that this particular type of jade with iron rich deposits and quartz intrusions was harvested closer to the surface, at less than 200 feet. The deeper the deposit of this type of jade, the purer the mineral deposit and the deeper and more symmetrical the color.
“(The) particular stone used to make this carving was mined well over 80 years ago. Furthermore, the fine attention to detail places the timeframe of the artist prior to World War II. After the was war, jade went through a more production-oriented process and this type of attention to detail was lost forever. Lastly, the lettering on the money bags is an older writing style for the Chinese language. This writing style also places the artist prior to the mid-1930s.”
Rhyne added that upon receiving the donation it was noted that there were two small chips or broken places, but the club paid to have McCoy Minerals, which is also an accomplished jeweler, professionally repair the piece.
