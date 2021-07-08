BOONE — It’s official. Blowing Rock will have at least four candidates for the four open vacancies in the upcoming November municipal elections.
On the second day for filing, July 6, Melissa Pickett and incumbent Doug Matheson added their names to the list of candidates for the Blowing Rock board of commissioners. On the first day, July 2, planning board chairman Pete Gherini filed for commissioner and incumbent mayor Charlie Sellers filed for another term.
Like Gherini’s service on the planning board, Pickett brings years of volunteer experience while serving on the Blowing Rock Appearance Advisory Commission. She is also a former president and board member of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
Matheson has served consecutive four-year terms on the board of commissioners and has served as the town’s representative on the High Country Council of Government. More recently, he has served on the North Carolina League of Municipalities.
So far, Matheson is the only incumbent declared to run again. The other two seats opening up are currently held by Sue Sweeting and Virginia Powell. While Sweeting has not yet indicated her intentions, Powell has stated publicly that she will not run again.
Individuals have until noon on July 16 to file their candidacy for elected office in Watauga County, at the Board of Elections office.
