BLOWING ROCK — It sounds simply destructive, in one sense. Throw a beautiful photographic image of a natural landscape — in this case a tranquil lake ringed with heavily forested hills — into a bucket of water and see what happens. That’s art?
Well, yes it is. In fact, when you understand that the bucket is filled with water from the lake, with all of its chemicals, minerals and various toxins, that photograph becomes symbolic of a new age in photographic art.
In many ways, it is art serving as an ecological reminder of the concepts brought to the forefront of American thought by Rachel Carson in 1961, when she penned “Silent Spring” (1961, Houghton Mifflin, Boston). Her work was critical about the indiscriminate spraying of DDT and other synthetic pesticides, but really brought into focus what emerged as humans’ often destructive interactions with the natural environment, especially with industrialization.
When you look at the photograph of what would otherwise be a beautiful lake but its view shrouded and distorted by the various pollutants coming from the lake’s own waters, an ecological message hits home. In that sense, photographic artist Matthew Brandt hits a home run with this image titled, “Nymph Lake,” produced in 2012.
Although “Nymph Lake” is part of Brandt’s Lakes and Reservoirs series, this particular image is also a thought-provoking element in the “Transformation” exhibit now on display at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum.
The collection was co-curated by Dr. Larry Wheeler, a collector as well as the former director of the North Carolina Museum of Art; Dr. Carlos Garcia-Velez, a collector who lives in the Raleigh area; and Allen G. Thomas, Jr., a collector who lives in the Triad area of North Carolina.
“Most of the time BRAHM is focused on High Country or regional artists and their stories, but this is an opportunity to bring in international work that we wouldn’t have here otherwise. These are from North Carolina collections,” said Ian Gabriel “Gabe” Wilson, the recently hired curator at Blowing Rock Art & History Museum.
“Photography has changed a lot in the last century or so. It used to be fairly straightforward, but now it has gotten very experimental with the introduction of technology, including software applications like Photoshop,” said Wilson. “Some of the artistic elements are pretty subtle, like this one, where the photographer is also the model. He has duplicated himself over and over again in the same finished image. At first, you don’t realize what you are seeing,” said Wilson.
“I think what this exhibit is telling us is that photography over the last century has transformed, but I think the artists are also saying that photography can transform the way we see the world,” said Wilson.
The “Transformation” exhibit features 40 pieces from different artists of vastly different ages and hailing from a variety of geographic locations. In addition to American, Japanese, German, Brazilian, Canadian, Chinese, Australian, British, Korean, Mexican, South African, Spanish, and Cuban-American pieces are represented.
