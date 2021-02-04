BLOWING ROCK — Infrastructure turned out to be a hot topic for the Blowing Rock Town Council’s winter planning retreat, with four of the top five priorities for 2021 relating to infrastructure topics.
No. 1 on the list of priorities for the year ahead is the replacement of water and sewer lines along main street, at a prospective cost of $4 million, according to town engineer McGill & Associates.
No. 2 on the list is the lone non-infrastructure topic among the top five, ambulance service in Blowing Rock. During Day Two’s morning session, the council members heard from Kent Graham, Emergency Services Director on current and pending changes to Blowing Rock Fire Department’s ability to continue providing standby service to Watauga County. When they are out on ambulance calls for the county, Graham said, the primary jurisdiction they serve (Blowing Rock Fire District) is left vulnerable because their EMS and fire personnel are one and the same. They do not have the staff to cover both.
Town manager Shane Fox presented the findings of an independent study prepared by Joe Lord, a consultant who previously served as EMS director for Cleveland County. The study was funded without cost to the Town via a grant from the Blowing Rock Civic Association.
One of the more interesting points from the study is that the unofficial national standard for EMS response is for 90 percent of calls be responded to within nine minutes. While Watauga Medics advertises an “average” response time of under nine minutes for all calls in the county, it requires 17 minutes to meet the 90 percent benchmark for all calls.
The town council members are planning a special meeting to address this issue and how to better engage the county to meet the EMS needs outside of the Boone town limits.
No. 3 is the reconfiguration of crosswalks on Main Street at key intersections on the town council’s priority list this year. That project is in progress.
No. 4 — the No. 1 item for 2020 — is the ongoing work being done to fix and improve the water system’s pressure release valves and the below surface vaults that contain them. The cost has been estimated by McGill at approximately $500,000.
No. 5 on the list of priorities are updates to the current water and sewer plants, at a potential cost of $1.3 million, according to McGill, over a period of time.
Other priorities:
- No. 6 – PARTF Project – Park project.
- No. 7 – Police Department Retention.
- No. 8 – Short Term Rentals.
- No. 9 – Parking.
- No. 10 – North Main Sidewalk.
- No. 11 – Downtown Municipal Service District.
- No. 12 – Stormwater ordinance, changes.
- No. 13 – AMR/AMI Replacement, update and cost.
- No. 14 – Sustainability (Solar, Electric Vehicles).
- No. 15 – Cemetery Expansion.
- No. 16 – Main Street conduit for utilities.
