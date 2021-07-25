BLOWING ROCK — One Blowing Rock church has a new twist on an old phrase when it comes to child rearing: “Time out.”
But in this case, the play on words has a positive implication. Middle Fork Baptist Church members are calling it, “Parents Time Out” — and they are offering the service to the community, free of charge.
“The idea is to allow parents some time for themselves, an opportunity to enjoy some minutes away from the duties of caring for their children,” said Jan Scurlock, one of the organizing committee members. “We know how overwhelming parenting can be and there are few healthy choices for young parents to confidently drop their kids off for some alone time.”
Scurlock said the first “Parents Time Out” day will be offered on August 11th.
“For one day, twice a month, we are offering this service at no. The parents can use this time for having lunch with a friend, maybe a doctor’s appointment, catching up on some shopping, or just taking a nap. All of us on the committee have been parents and know how valuable these ‘alone times’ can be,” said Scurlock.
Scurlock said that the activities in which the children (open to ages 3 to 6 and potty trained) will participate includes some old-fashioned games, singing songs, crafts, coloring, etc., as well as telling Bible stories.
“We want to do everything we can to entertain, educate, and inspire kids between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on those ‘Parents Time Out’ days,” said Scurlock. “And we have some very talented people on our committee to do just that. They include a retired minister, a retired college professor, a paralegal, a former schoolteacher, musicians, and more. It takes a village for a project of this type and our church has just the folks to make it happen in a meaningful way for both the child and parent.”
In providing some additional details, Scurlock said that while the church will provide a light snack (i.e. Goldfish crackers, fruit juice cups), they are asking the parents to bring the child’s lunch so they can avoid the possibility of allergy problems.
“One of the things we learned during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Scurlock, “is that as a community, we need to help each other out. We aren’t aware of anyone else in Watauga County doing this, but we know that it is working well in larger metropolitan areas. There is no reason a program like this can’t be successful in the High Country, because people are people, with similar challenges and needs wherever they live.”
For more information, people may contact Middle Fork Baptist Church or Jan Scurlock by email, jan.carpetone@gmail.com.
