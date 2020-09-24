“By faith Abraham, when he was tried, offered up Isaac; and he that had received the promises offered up his only begotten son.” Hebrews 11:17
I was 13 years old when Mama gave birth to Mikey. He was born 14 months after my sister Rene’ passed away. After losing a tiny, precious, very disabled baby sister, it was like a miracle that our family had a healthy, robust, “normal” baby to fill a void. It was several months before we noticed that Mikey was not mentally progressing for a child his age. Thus came the diagnosis of severe autism and developmental disabilities. Now, 53 years later we are still blessed to have our angel on earth.
This COVID-19 situation that we all have had to endure continues to test our faith. Our Mikey has been in lockdown for six months, half of a year! Our heart aches as we miss the time of his home visits and time that we will never be able to re-capture with him. This goes for so many others that are in group homes, nursing homes and hospitals. These stressful times have stretched our faith of when this situation will end.
As I pondered the event that surrounds today’s scripture, I thought of what greater example of faith could there be than Abraham and his willingness to offer up his son. I can’t imagine being asked to sacrifice your one and only son. It’s hard to fathom, because we hold so dear those we love. Our children and our families are a part of us.
Let’s remember that Abraham and Sarah prayed for this child. Later in their lives, God honored and fulfilled their prayers of desire to have a child by blessing them with Isaac. However, when God asked Abraham to sacrifice Isaac, he was willing to obey God. He was willing to let Isaac go, something that he had longed for and loved so much.
In comparison, how many times has God asked us to sacrifice our wants or desires, and yet we won’t let go? God set the example by sending His one and only Son to die for us, so that through His sacrifice, we can have His eternal riches in heaven. God calls us to be willing to sacrifice when He desires.
I must say that Abraham’s faith should stand as a glowing example of saying yes when God asks us to let go. I feel that many of us have sacrificed the time that we have missed with each other. I have prayed and so many are praying for me that I let go of the worry of the absence of having Mikey at home for his visits. I must keep the faith that as six months goes into a longer period of time, God has Mikey in His hands and we will all be delivered from this virus in His time. What sacrifice is God asking us to make? Are we holding on or letting go? As we sacrifice time spent with our loved ones we must keep in mind that God made the ultimate sacrifice of His Son so that we can have salvation. Are we holding on or letting go? Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Pray for those who are paralyzed with fear of catching the virus. Also pray for Carol Raimo, Richard, Eley, Jim Coffey, Margaret Moody, Earl and Nancy Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene’ Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our military, our nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: Sanda Lewallen and family at the passing of our friend, Mabel Church on Sept. 8. There will be a memorial for Mabel at the First Independent Baptist Church in Blowing Rock at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Mary Stephens on Sept. 24, to Alice Crocker on Sept. 25, to Deb Dinger on Sept. 26, to Brook Byrd, Jackie Kohler Wilson and Lisle Snyder Sept. 27, to Phil Pickett on Sept. 28, to Hershel Story on Sept. 29 and to Randall Townsend on Sept. 30. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Mitch and Paige Abernethy on Sept. 27. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “The habit of getting to the bottom of things, usually lands a person on top!”
