“Those who disregard discipline despise themselves, but the one who heeds correction gains.” Proverbs 15:32
When I was little, I despised shots. I would hit or kick at the nurse and clench my muscles so tight that it made it hard for the shot to work and was much more painful. There were many times I was so fearful of injections I would literally faint. It never got any easier as I grew older. I still hate shots. Even though I have to endure two allergy shots each week at least I don’t faint.
Although the shot hurt, it was designed to bring healing and correct the illness in my body. By hating and trying to refuse the shot, I was actually refusing the life-giving medicine that my body needed.
As adults, we more often than not, resist correction because it is painful. But, by refusing the Lord’s correction, we are hurting ourselves by denying the wisdom that God is trying to offer us. Like the shot, His correction is intended to bring healing, correct what is wrong, and provide understanding from the Heavenly Father. When I accept God’s wisdom, I am choosing life.
We all go through tough times in our lives, but when we refuse to accept the lesson the Lord is trying to teach through our difficulty, it prolongs the pain. If only we would all see the hard times and instruction for what they really are; a path toward wisdom. We need to stop hitting, kicking and clenching our muscles against our Father who wants to gift us with His understanding.
These past five months of lockdown have been hard “shots.” Most of us have been tense about the whole situation and many of our hearts have been clenched from separations and difficult times.
Daily I pray that God will give us the life giving medicine for this time of hard shots. I pray that God will help me to see and accept the lessons that He has had for me so that I may gain His understanding. That is one shot we all need. Think about it.
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Pray for those who are paralyzed with fear of catching the virus. Also pray for Carol Raimo; Richard; Eley; Jim Coffey; Margaret Moody; Earl and Nancy Trexler; Mikey Pitts; Rene’ Goines; Jeff Joines; Jason Greene; Joe Key; Louise Greene; Margaret and Rudy Hartley; Pat McNeill; Kathy Pennell; Eddie Bentley; Nancy Bentley; Butch Pitts; Ann Greene; Matthew Ford; Mary Hicks; Mabel Church; Peter Floistad; Bob Miller; Rachel Moody; Teri Graham and her parents; Marshall and Doris Edwards; Marie Moody; Adam Lewis; Lisa Abernathy; Wendy Estes; Sharon Pitts; Marilyn Crisp; Reba Moretz; Maxine Sparks; Brian Helton; Jill Dixon; James Sigmon; Jim Greene; Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests; for our Military; our Nation and leaders; and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: Donna Coffey and her family at the passing of her sister, Wanda Kaye Howell.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Faye Church, Sam Ewell and Hans Kohler on Aug. 27; and to Henry Frye on Aug. 31. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Rev. and Mrs. Gordon Noble on Sept. 1. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Great ideas need a landing gear as well as wings!”
