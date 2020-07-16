“And Jesus increased in wisdom and stature, and in favor with God and man.” Luke 2:52
During my devotional time I was reading about Jesus as a young boy. As I pondered the scriptures I realized that I have not spent much time thinking about Jesus as a child. I’m sure his mother, Mary, watched every move He made with anticipation. I think of the time that Mary and Joseph were traveling and lost Jesus in the crowd. When they finally came upon Him and they asked where He had been, He said to them, “Don’t you realize I was about my Father’s business?” (paraphrase)
Jesus knew His mission on this earth.
Those of us that are blessed with children are much the same way. Hopefully, we raise our children much as Mary did. We pray for guidance and wisdom to bring our children to the age of accountability. Proverbs promises us that if we train them while they are young, when they are old they won’t part from it. Some of us are still waiting for fulfillment of that promise.
As I shared last week about children trying to fit in their parents’ shoes, I enjoy seeing children follow their parents by trying to mimic their every move. I remember my children would sit in a chair and open the newspaper and cross their legs, just like they saw their daddy do. Their little legs didn’t come near the end of the chair, and they surely couldn’t read yet. I smile at the thought of them trying to please their father by repeating his actions. At the same time, I take pause and ask for forgiveness if I did not do enough. Did I, or do I, please our Heavenly Father?
Our scripture today is one of the few verses that reveals something about Jesus as a child prior to starting His earthly ministry. It states that He increased in wisdom and stature and in favor with God and man.
As I did with my father, Jesus too, wanted to please His Heavenly Father. He did this by showing respect to Mary and Joseph, His earthly parents, but He also spent time finding time with God by being in an intimate relationship with Him.
Do we have a desire to imitate Jesus? I pray that God will help me to spend my time wisely by gaining more knowledge of Him and His Word. I pray I can share the Word with others. Especially in this day and time, we need to live today’s scripture as we lead our children and grandchildren. We must increase in wisdom and stature and find favor with God. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Pray for those who are paralyzed with fear of catching the virus. Also pray for Richard; Eley; Jim Coffey; Margaret Moody; Earl and Nancy Trexler; Mikey Pitts; Rene’ Goines; Jeff Joines; Jason Greene; Joe Key; Louise Greene; Margaret and Rudy Hartley; Pat McNeill; Kathy Pennell; Eddie Bentley; Nancy Bentley; Butch Pitts; Ann Greene; Matthew Ford; Mary Hicks; Mabel Church; Peter Floistad; Bob Miller; Rachel Moody; Teri Graham and her parents; Marshall and Doris Edwards; Marie Moody; Adam Lewis; Lisa Abernathy; Wendy Estes; Sharon Pitts; Marilyn Crisp; Reba Moretz; Maxine Sparks; Brian Helton; Jewel Moody; Jill Dixon; James Sigmon; Jim Greene; Recie Craig; Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests; for our military, our nation and leaders; and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Sue Moore; Shawn Harding; Jeff Smith; Ben McKethen and April Love on July 16; to Gail Anderson; Charles Davant IV; and my niece Julie Harding on July 17; to Beau Cook on July 19; to Makena Cook on July 20; and to Evie Sigmon; Barbara Cash; Margie Deibel and to my nephew Brian Collins on July 22. May the good Lord bless us all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: J.B. and I will celebrate our 49th wedding anniversary on July 17. Also to Jack and Bette Len Mitchell on July 17; to Jason and Edith Berry on July 19; and to Roger and Karen Baird on July 22. May the Lord bless us with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Christians were meant to soar like eagles, not scratch like chickens.”
