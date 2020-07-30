“That I may know Him, and the power of His resurrection, and the fellowship of His sufferings, being made conformable unto His death.” Philippians 3:10
My husband and I just celebrated our 49th wedding anniversary. What a blessing to share your life with your best friend. I don’t ever want to stop dating my husband, but I can’t tell you how glad I am to be out of the dating phase. Living our lives through the eyes of our grandchildren and their dates shows me that things sure have changed in 50 years.
I now know that my husband knows me, yet loves me. Before marriage we feel the need to impress. We hope that if we dress right, have the right conversation, and are fun to be around, we will be loved and accepted. If we do the right things, the relationship may continue.
Knowing Jesus is not like dating; it is more like a good marriage. The Bible even uses marriage as a picture of Christ’s relationship with His church. He loves us not based on the things we do or even who we are but based on our covenant. Knowing Christ is not based on law but grace.
In today’s scripture when Paul met Jesus, he came to realize that all of his attempts at impressing God were nothing but garbage compared to actually knowing Christ. We don’t have to impress God, He knows everything about us. We need to know Him. We are fully known and fully loved by the most important person in the world: Jesus Christ. He wants us to know and love Him deeper.
After now going on 50 years I may think that I already know and love everything there is to know about my dear husband. Actually, each day is an adventure. It doesn’t matter how much we know about one another, our deepest longing should be to know and love Jesus more.
I want to remind you that it’s not too late to get your reservation for the seminar presented by Sandy Dunbar entitled “Bring Back The Joy.” This special time that is open to all is going to be held next Tuesday, Aug. 4, under the big tent at Chetola Resort from 9 a.m. until noon.
An organizer of this event said, “Speaking from a heart that has loved Jesus and His Word for over 50 years, Sandy Dunbar will share timeless truths from the Bible with passion and confidence in the character of God and in His inerrant Word. It is always a given that Sandy’s presentations are saturated with scripture, but also full of relatable examples and practical applications.”
Seats are limited due to social distancing. Reservations are required. To make a reservation please call Chetola Resort at (800) 243-8652 or visit www.chetola.com/bring-back-the-joy.
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Pray for those who are paralyzed with fear of catching the virus. Also pray for Richard; Eley; Jim Coffey; Margaret Moody; Earl and Nancy Trexler; Mikey Pitts; Rene’ Goines; Jeff Joines; Jason Greene; Joe Key; Louise Greene; Margaret and Rudy Hartley; Pat McNeill; Kathy Pennell; Eddie Bentley; Nancy Bentley; Butch Pitts; Ann Greene; Matthew Ford; Mary Hicks; Mabel Church; Peter Floistad; Bob Miller; Rachel Moody; Teri Graham and her parents; Marshall and Doris Edwards; Marie Moody; Adam Lewis; Lisa Abernathy; Wendy Estes; Sharon Pitts; Marilyn Crisp; Reba Moretz; Maxine Sparks; Brian Helton; Jewel Moody; Jill Dixon; James Sigmon; Jim Greene; Recie Craig; Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests; for our military; our nation and leaders; and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: Kathleen Austin and family at the death of her husband, Jack Austin.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Morgan Story on July 30; to William Abernathy on July 31; to Polly Johnson and Audra Vannoy on Aug. 1; to Lisa Redmon Coffey on Aug. 2; to Kim McDonald Hartley and Buddy Barker on Aug. 5. May the good Lord bless us all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Randall and Sarah Townsend on Aug. 2 and to Jim and Helen Cain on Aug. 6. May the Lord bless us with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “It is best to never mail a letter written in anger!”
