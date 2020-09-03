”Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.” Matthew 11:28
I had a bit of a serendipity last week. I had been home for only about 10 minutes when my doorbell rang. I opened the door to recognize someone that I had not seen in many, many years. It was a person that had lived with my family for several years from a child to a teenager. For the next several hours we visited and reminisced of times gone by. We laughed and cried as we shared memories long forgotten. I told him of daddy’s and mama’s passing and the beautiful memories of each of their transitions to Heaven. A memory that he shared that was so heartwarming to me, I also want to share with you.
He shared that as a child, around the fifth or sixth grade, his mother and his many brothers and sisters moved just outside of Blowing Rock. There had been Vacation Bible School at Laurel Fork Baptist Church and he and some of his siblings had been invited to attend. Several weeks later, he had received two new shirts. He was so thankful to have something new to wear to the new school (Blowing Rock Elementary) he would be attending. The day school started he looked for, but couldn’t find, either of his shirts. When he asked his mother if she knew where his shirts were, she told him that his brothers took them. He said that it hurt him so badly that his shirts had been taken he went crying down into the basement of the house.
He said, “Remembering what I had learned about God at Vacation Bible School, I began to pray. I said, God, if you are really there, I would like to have a real home.”
He went on to school and that very afternoon, after school, he was walking up Main Street and was walking in front of Hayden’s Soda Shop.
He said that my daddy crossed the street, where his service station was, and said, “Boy, you want to go home with me? You look like you need something to eat.” Daddy brought him home to have supper with us.
He told me, “The moment I stepped into your family’s house, the only way I can describe it was ‘organized chaos.’ That was the beginning. I had never been taught, loved or disciplined the way I was with you Pitts children. For the next seven or eight years, I was one of the family, I had a real home. I worked, played and was loved just like the rest of you children.”
The rest of the story? He went on to join the U.S. Navy, had a family, went into the ministry, did mission work and church planting in Japan and Australia. He is now retired and living in Jacksonville. I was so pleased to hear the words and see the tears of thankfulness when he told of the groundwork that my parents had laid in the shaping areas of his life.
Daddy and mama never thought another child was too many. There were many more that came throughout the years to stay with us and be our family. There was always a little more room, a little more food and a whole lot of love that made our house a home.
Isn’t that what we are supposed to do? What kind of legacy are we leaving in the footprints of our lives? Are we shaping another persons’ life in the ways of faith? God is our refuge and our strength and will help us help others in His name. The Bible says to go forth and teach all nations. I believe this even means one child at a time. Think about it.
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Pray for those who are paralyzed with fear of catching the virus. Also pray for Carol Raimo; Richard; Eley; Jim Coffey; Margaret Moody; Earl and Nancy Trexler; Mikey Pitts; Rene’ Goines; Jeff Joines; Jason Greene; Joe Key; Louise Greene; Margaret and Rudy Hartley; Pat McNeill; Kathy Pennell; Eddie Bentley; Nancy Bentley; Butch Pitts; Ann Greene; Matthew Ford; Mary Hicks; Mabel Church; Peter Floistad; Bob Miller; Rachel Moody; Teri Graham and her parents; Marshall and Doris Edwards; Marie Moody; Adam Lewis; Lisa Abernathy; Wendy Estes; Sharon Pitts; Marilyn Crisp; Reba Moretz; Maxine Sparks; Brian Helton; Jill Dixon; James Sigmon; Jim Greene; Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests; for our military; our nation and leaders; and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: My niece, Marty Landeau, Linda Chastain and Wesley Harwood on Sept. 3; to Margaret Hartley, Sonny Smith and Rev. Jeff Smith on Sept. 5; to Brock Robertson and Margaret Moody on Sept. 6; and to Jimmie Knoll, Heather Murray and Doris Langholz on Sept. 7. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Zach and Mary Ladd on Sept. 8. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “If you feel that you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way!”
