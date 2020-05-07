“I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never go hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty.” John 6:35
While driving by a local donut shop the bright red neon sign read, “Hot and Ready.” I was not a bit hungry, but when we were alerted to those hot, right-off-the-conveyer donuts my stomach immediately growled with hunger.
And, why is it at late night when you are surfing the television stations there is always pizza, burgers or other treats tempting you to eat? It is amazing at how technology allows these vendors to woo us into their establishments.
Why can’t we be as easily wooed to exercise, clean up, get rid of or study? This made me wonder if God is constantly wooing me close to Him. Does He long to influence my choices? Does my heart growl in desire for Him the way my stomach did over the idea of a donut?
Our scripture today follows the miraculous feeding of the 5,000. The disciples eagerly asked Jesus to always give them the bread that gives life to the world. Jesus wanted them to just not see the abundance of physical food.
Jesus wanted them to see and believe that “I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never go hungry and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty.”
What a blessing is it that a relationship with Jesus can provide constant nourishment to us in our everyday lives.
The donut shop or the pizza place’s advertisement might target our body’s craving, but God’s continuous knowledge of our heart’s condition invites us to recognize our ongoing need for Him and to receive the sustenance only He can provide. Jesus alone offers the only bread that truly satisfies our spiritual hunger.
As we continue not to be able to gather in our church homes, remember there are many online opportunities to worship at home. Middle Fork Baptist Church of Blowing Rock is on Facebook and Instagram. Come worship with us!
Prayer Time: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Also pray for Earl and Nancy Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey, and many unspoken requests, for our military, our nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
Happy birthday to: Jason Berry and Johnnie Gailes on May 7; to Wendy Estes on May 9; to Vicky Smith, Tommy Klutz, Carloyn Pressley, Katie Barker and Rachel Tingle on May 10; to Jean Craig on May 11; to Jan Boleman on May 12; and to Aubrey Riley and Gwen Barfoot on May 13. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
Happy anniversary to: Mike and Gwen Barfoot on May 10, and to John and Ann Davis on May 12. May you be blessed with many more years together.
Thought for the week: “Charity should begin at home, but it should not stay there.”
