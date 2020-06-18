“I remain confident of this: I will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait for the Lord; be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord.” — Psalm 27: 13-14
God speaks to us in many different ways; through sight, through conscience, and sometimes through voice. I physically heard a still, strong voice speak to me this week. The voice simply and clearly said, “Wait.” It was not said harshly. The words were calmly, lovingly and commandingly said: “Wait.”
The word was so clearly spoken I was shaken. I stopped, realizing that the Holy Spirit had just given me a word. I listened for more, but that was it.
I continued my discussion with the Lord by saying, “But Lord, I don’t like to wait. Lord, I miss Mikey so much. How much longer, Lord?” Like a good Father, He spoke and expects me to listen and obey.
As well, many of you know that when we listen to God, the devil does his best to throw a monkey wrench into your obedience. The devil will do and use anything in his power to derail God’s plan in your life. He will place people and obstacles in your path to discourage you and challenge your faith.
I heard someone say that gradually the unthinkable becomes tolerable, then acceptable, then legal, then praised. This thought can be taken in many ways.
Your attitude and prayerful petition is paramount in how we look at this and how we navigate our lives. COVID-19 came as unthinkable, and we have had to tolerate it. We have had to accept the fact that our entire lives have been impacted.
The legal part is the rules and regulations that we have had to accept. I am still working on the praised part of the equation. I will definitely praise when we move on to a new normal. I will definitely praise and pray for those that are living paralyzed in fear of this pandemic.
In the midst of this pandemic and persecution by some I will sing the Psalm. I will continue to reach out to those who need a touch and a prayer.
I will remain confident of this: I will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. I will wait for the Lord. I will be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord. Will you? Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Pray for those who are paralyzed with fear of catching the virus. Also pray for Jim Coffey; Margaret Moody; Earl and Nancy Trexler; Mikey Pitts; Rene Goines; Jeff Joines; Jason Greene; Joe Key; Louise Greene; Margaret and Rudy Hartley; Pat McNeill; Kathy Pennell; Eddie Bentley; Nancy Bentley; Butch Pitts; Ann Greene; Matthew Ford; Mary Hicks; Mabel Church; Peter Floistad; Bob Miller; Rachel Moody; Teri Graham and her parents; Marshall and Doris Edwards; Marie Moody; Adam Lewis; Lisa Abernathy; Wendy Estes; Sharon Pitts; Marilyn Crisp; Reba Moretz; Maxine Sparks; Brian Helton; Jewel Moody; Jill Dixon; James Sigmon; Jim Greene; Recie Craig; Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our military, our nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Mary Phillips on June 18; to my brother, Norman Pitts on June 20; to Marc Hickman and Dennis Pitts on June 21; to my sister-in-love, Sharon Pitts on June 22; to Betsy Snyder on June 23; and to James Cantrell on June 24. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Brian and Lindsey Tester on June 20. May you be blessed with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “A constant grumbler requires no teacher, no talent, no brains and no character!”
