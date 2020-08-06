“Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father.” John 14:12
In a recent sermon, Earl Davis shared with us the event of when Jesus fed the 5,000 with five barley loaves and two small fishes. I have heard this story many, many times throughout my life. As the Bible always does, this event became more real to me as we dug deep into the story of Jesus’ miracle. When Jesus asked Peter how they were going to feed all those people, He already knew how He was going to do it. Like a good teacher always does, Jesus wanted his disciples to analyze the situation and how it could be used to show the people His glory. The disciples searched those in attendance until they found the meager lunch of a young boy. They informed Jesus that’s all they could find. Jesus took what appeared to be not enough and made it into more than enough.
How does today’s scripture apply to us? To understand the verse today we need to look at the purpose behind the miracles that Jesus performed. Did Jesus perform these miracles so that He would become popular and people would take notice of Him? Certainly not. Jesus performed miracles to show and prove to people that He really was who He said He was and to bring glory to His Father.
I don’t go around performing miracles. Yet, I am a miracle. Any time God provides salvation to someone, their heart is transformed. That is a miracle! That work of transformation that goes on inside of me can be used to point others to Jesus. Just like the miracles Jesus performed were to prove to people that He truly was the promised Messiah, the good works that you and I do should point to Jesus. After all, it’s the power of the Holy Spirit living in you and me that allows us to do these good works and glorify God.
I thank the Heavenly Father for performing a miracle by saving me. Our daily prayer should be that God would use us for the work He is doing in our lives to point others to Jesus. We should acknowledge that our life alone is not enough but through the miracle of Jesus’ sacrifice for us He has made us more than enough. Think about it.
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Pray for those who are paralyzed with fear of catching the virus. Also pray for Richard Eley; Jim Coffey; Margaret Moody; Earl and Nancy Trexler; Mikey Pitts; Rene’ Goines; Jeff Joines; Jason Greene; Joe Key; Louise Greene; Margaret and Rudy Hartley; Pat McNeill; Kathy Pennell; Eddie Bentley; Nancy Bentley; Butch Pitts; Ann Greene; Matthew Ford; Mary Hicks; Mabel Church; Peter Floistad; Bob Miller; Rachel Moody; Teri Graham and her parents; Marshall and Doris Edwards; Marie Moody; Adam Lewis; Lisa Abernathy; Wendy Estes; Sharon Pitts; Marilyn Crisp; Reba Moretz; Maxine Sparks; Brian Helton; Jewel Moody; Jill Dixon; James Sigmon; Jim Greene; Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests; for our military; our nation and leaders; and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO: The family of Recie Craig who passed away last Thursday. Recie was so dear to many of us and has been on our prayer list for a long time. Recie’s prayers have been answered.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Jane Myers and Paul Moody on Aug. 6; to Jim Steele and Paul Carlton on Aug. 8; to Logan Coffey and Gretchen Piasecny on Aug. 9. May the good Lord bless us all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Jim and Helen Cain on Aug. 6; to Butch and Sharon Pitts on Aug. 8; and to George and Bobbi Ball on Aug. 12. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “I had rather rejoice for the things I have than to mourn for the things I do not have!”
