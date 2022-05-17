And grieve not the Holy Spirit of God, whereby ye are sealed unto the day of redemption. Ephesians 4:30
In the years after my sons were born, there were times when one of them grieved me. Maybe it was something they said or was involved in a situation I thought they should have handled differently. I grieved, but I didn’t stop loving them. I will always love them.
As a young child, when I had been disobedient and my parents had to discipline me, they would usually say my consequences hurt them worse than they hurt me. When I became a parent, their words held true for me as well. But as a child I couldn’t grasp how my behavior, something that I had done, affected them. But each time I strayed, I knew my parents loved me.
In our scripture today, Paul stated that followers of Christ should behave like Him and not like the world. When we choose to live like the world and disobey God, we sadden His Spirit, His presence in us, and fail to let His power live through us to draw others to Christ. Lying, destructive anger, stealing, and evil talk are among the behaviors that keep others from seeing Christ in our lives. It also hurts fellow believers.
I have heard it said that the church is full of hypocrites. My response to that is that we are all sinners saved by grace. The church is a hospital for sinners. What a blessing it is when you allow God to remove the blinders off of your eyes and let you see His mercy and His grace. Your life is changed forever. Christ came to wipe our slate clean. It is up to us to keep that slate clean by yielding to His path and direction.
Because of Christ, things we do are made right with our heavenly Father. Our prayer should be that we may live in a way that brings Him glory. Even when we grieve Him, He will always, yes always love us. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: There are thousands that are graduating from high school and college. Pray for direction for these young people. Continue to pray for those in Ukraine. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! Our country needs prayer more than ever now! Please pray for the many that are facing serious illnesses and need a touch of the Master’s hand. As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison. Let’s pray a prayer of thanksgiving for our answered prayers.
OUR SINCERE SYMPATHY TO: The family of Jimmie Knolls who passed away last week and to the family of Helen Barnes who passed away this week. We also send our sympathy to Ben and Sarah Phillips at the loss of their baby boy.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Linda Ratterree on May 19, to my precious brother, Mikey, who will celebrate his birthday on May 24 and to Andrew Myers on May 25. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Paul and Brenda Fairbetter on May 21 and to Kent and Shelley Tarbutton on May 23. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Sermons without thought are like needles without a point!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.