“And this commandment have we from him, that he who loveth God love his brother also.”
I John 4:21
Have you ever had someone who wronged you, abused you or hurt you? The answer for all of us is, yes. But, is it easy for us to forgive? Of course not. But imagine your ability not to forgive as a trash can that you are clinging to. Imagine that your forgiveness is just out of your grasp in front of you. You can’t grab hold of the love because you won’t let go of the trash! More often than not, we want retribution for wrongs instead of the restoration that will make us whole.
This restoration can happen when we look to Christ who took our sins to the cross. Now when God looks at us, He sees His Son. He sees perfection and not the sinful beings that we actually are. He does not even see our bitterness for those who have wronged us. What an incredible thought and promise that God sees us as pure through the eyes of Jesus!
Through the Holy Spirit, we have Christ’s supernatural power to love others and see them the way God sees them — the way He sees us. This thought brings me to tears, because I know how I love my sons and to think I could look on another with the same love is almost hard to believe! But, with Christ, it is not only possible, it’s already done! With God’s power, we can let go of the trash and reach out to other with the love He promises!
I thank God for His forgiveness. I pray that He will give me His power to forgive those who have hurt me and truly forgive them. He can do the same for you! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Also pray for Harold Triplett, Butch Triplett, Bill and Ann Williams, Donna Cole, Art Scurlock, Carol Raimo, Jim Coffey, Margaret Moody, Earl and Nancy Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene’ Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests for our military, our nation and leaders and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: The family of Spencer Robbins, who passed away on Nov. 13.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Robbie Sharrett on November 19, to Patrick Campbell on November 20, to John Speagle and Michael Ebaugh on November 22, to Spencer Fairbetter, Karen Baird and my niece, Sarah Harding on November 23, to Teresa Cook and Virginia Greene on November 25. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Jim and Gwen Steele on November 22 and to Larry and Sandra Houk on November 25. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Half of knowing what you really want in life is knowing what you must give up before you get it!”
